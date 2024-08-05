search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Alabama lawmaker reintroduces bill requiring parental consent for vaccinations

A south Alabama representative has refiled a bill that would require unemancipated minors to receive parental consent for vaccinations.

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - August 05, 2024
Share
Vaccinations

A south Alabama representative has refiled a bill that would require unemancipated minors to receive parental consent for vaccinations.

Under current Alabama law, minors aged 14 and above can consent to their own medical treatments without parental approval. The new bill, sponsored by Rep. Chip Brown, R-Hollinger’s Island, would mandate written consent from a parent or legal guardian before any minor can be vaccinated, except in cases where the minor is living independently.

In an interview, Brown said concerns grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic, though he did not name them. He added that this is not “necessarily a COVID bill” but a “vaccination bill that deals with parental rights.”

“I think it’s important that issues like vaccinations and children’s health care, that parents have a say so, and that at the end of the day, that they’re the final say in their children’s health care,” Brown said in a phone interview.

The bill filed for the 2025 session is different from versions filed in 2023 and 2024, addressing specific issues such as minors who are wards of the state or living independently.

Brown said that Alabama’s current age of consent for medical decisions, set in the 1970s, might be outdated.

“I think we need to revisit this law and bring it in line with current standards,” he said.

Most states require parents to consent to medical care for children until they reach adulthood or are living independently of their parents. Aside from Alabama, only Louisiana (with the exception of the COVID vaccine), Oregon, Rhode Island and South Carolina allow minors to receive vaccinations without parental consent, though the age varies by state, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Alaska allows minors to receive a vaccine if parents can’t be reached or won’t grant consent, but a health care provider must reach out to parents or guardians first.

Kansas, Tennessee and Texas allow minors 16 and older to consent to general medical care, but not vaccinations.

Declines in vaccination rare can give rise to previously eradicated diseases, such as polio and measles. Officials in New York identified the first case of polio in an unvaccinated person in 2022 after three decades of eradication. The polio virus was also circulation in several wastewater system in places where the individual lived.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination rate in Alabama fell to under 94% in 2022-2023, down from 95% for the 2021-2022 school year, which the CDC says is the threshold of people needed to be vaccinated against measles to create herd immunity. Nine out of 10 unvaccinated people become infected after being exposed to the virus.

Mark Jackson, executive director of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, said that a decline in vaccination rates is alarming, but the association understands why such a bill might be wanted.

“The children’s vaccination rate has been on the decline in recent years, and we want to do all we can to encourage and promote vaccines. However we recognize a parent’s duty to be involved in health care decisions of a minor child,” he said.

The 2024 version of the bill passed the Alabama House but not the Senate. Rob Green, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said that the bill filed earlier this year would have required written consent from a parent or legal guardian for any unemancipated minor to receive a vaccination. The new language, he said, would exempt unemancipated minors unless they are not dependent on a parent or legal guardian for support, are living apart from their parents or guardians and are managing their own affairs.

“The ADPH legislative team is pleased with the language consistency between the 2024 version and the current pre-filed version. We look forward to continuing to work with Representative Brown on his issues and concerns throughout the 2025 Regular Legislative Session,” Green said in a statement.

Dr. Nola Ernest, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics’s Alabama chapter, said in a statement she finds the bill concerning as it could create barriers to care, and parental consent for vaccines would place an unnecessary burden on the family, possibly resulting in missed wages for the family if a parent has to miss work.

“It is not uncommon for a grandparent or other extended family member to bring a child to the physician’s office in order for a parent to not miss work,” she said, adding that it is “unclear as to how this bill would allow for vaccine consent under these conditions.”

She also said it’s given the driving age in Alabama is 16, it is rare for a minor to present on their own before then. She said that most of the 16-year-olds coming on their own have previously been fully vaccinated with the consent of their parents.

This story was originally published by the Alabama Reflector

Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector
Tags:

Recommended

On Medicare’s 59th birthday, FL-Dems again hit Rick Scott on the issue

On Medicare’s 59th birthday, FL-Dems again hit Rick Scott on the issue

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - July 30, 2024
Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

By Cami Koons, Kansas Reflector - July 25, 2024
At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

By Phil Galewitz, KFF Health News - July 19, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
On Medicare’s 59th birthday, FL-Dems again hit Rick Scott on the issue

On Medicare’s 59th birthday, FL-Dems again hit Rick Scott on the issue

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - July 30, 2024
Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

By Cami Koons, Kansas Reflector - July 25, 2024
At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

By Phil Galewitz, KFF Health News - July 19, 2024
Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star - May 08, 2024
Ohio doctors fear effects of emergency abortion care case set to go before U.S. Supreme Court

Ohio doctors fear effects of emergency abortion care case set to go before U.S. Supreme Court

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - April 23, 2024
House GOP votes to end flu, whooping cough vaccine rules for foster and adoptive families

House GOP votes to end flu, whooping cough vaccine rules for foster and adoptive families

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - March 26, 2024
AJ News
Latest
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Michigan officials investigating Elon Musk’s pro-Trump PAC that claims to help register voters

Michigan officials investigating Elon Musk’s pro-Trump PAC that claims to help register voters

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - August 05, 2024
Follow the money: Big oil funds attack ads blaming Senate Dems for high gas prices

Follow the money: Big oil funds attack ads blaming Senate Dems for high gas prices

By Jesse Valentine - August 02, 2024
Utah Supreme Court upholds pause on trigger law that would ban almost all abortions

Utah Supreme Court upholds pause on trigger law that would ban almost all abortions

By Katie McKellar, Utah News Dispatch - August 01, 2024
Eric Hovde’s firm invested millions in offshore tax havens

Eric Hovde’s firm invested millions in offshore tax havens

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2024