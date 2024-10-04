search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

In August, the Kearsarge Regional School Board took up a thorny question: How should it comply with a new law barring transgender girls from middle and high school sports?

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - October 04, 2024
Share
Trans pride flags on a curb in Washington, D.C.
Trans pride flags in Washington, D.C. (Ted Eytan / Flickr)

In August, the Kearsarge Regional School Board took up a thorny question: How should it comply with a new law barring transgender girls from middle and high school sports?

Earlier that summer, Gov. Chris Sununu had signed the law, House Bill 1205, which required that schools separate their sports teams into male, female, and coed teams, and that they allow only kids who were born biologically female to join female sports teams.

Kearsarge had a student – a transgender girl – who would be barred from playing girls’ soccer if the school followed the state law. The board was meeting to decide whether the school district should do so.

The body held its deliberations behind closed doors in a nonpublic session. But the final result was clear: Kearsarge would allow the student to play on the team, ignoring the state law. 

The decision came amid a difficult environment for school districts. The Legislature had passed a law requiring them to bar transgender girls from girls’ sports. But federal law, under Title IX of the U.S. Education Amendments, prohibits any discrimination on the basis of sex, and school districts that violate the law can lose out on federal funding. And the law was updated this year by the Department of Education to explicitly bar discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity. 

Transgender rights advocates argue that Title IX takes precedent, and that schools should follow it over the state law. The Kearsarge board agreed. But other school districts have chosen to follow the state law and bar their transgender female students from girls’ sports, and those districts are currently facing lawsuits.

Barrett Christina, executive director of the New Hampshire School Boards Association, says he agrees with the approach taken by Kearsarge. 

“It is impossible to comply with both House Bill 1205 and the recent Title IX regulations,” he said in an interview. “There’s simply no way to comply with both.”

On Aug. 15, Plymouth Regional High School informed the mother of Parker Tirrell, a transgender girl, that she would not be allowed to play on the soccer team, citing its need to comply with the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire is currently suing Tirrell’s school district, Pemi-Baker Regional School District, in addition to the school board, Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, and the State Board of Education to stop the law, which they argue is unconstitutional. They are also suing the Pembroke School District to allow Iris Turmelle, another transgender student, to participate.

U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty has issued a temporary restraining order against the law, allowing Tirrell to play on her girls’ soccer team, but it applies only to Tirrell and Turmelle and not to all transgender students in the state.

For school boards and school districts, the question of whether to comply with HB 1205 is fraught. 

HB 1205 creates the threat of lawsuits for those districts that do not comply. The law states that “any student who is deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers any direct or indirect harm as a result of a school knowingly violating” the law “shall have a private cause of action for injunctive relief, damages, and any other relief available under law against the school.”

So far, no lawsuits have been filed against the only school currently not following the law: Kearsarge Regional School District. 

On the other side, Title IX has clear prohibitions against school discrimination, and Kearsarge board members have raised the concern of the loss of federal revenue if they are found out of compliance by the U.S. Department of Education.

The question of whether Title IX’s prohibition on sex-based discrimination applies to transgender athletes barred from sports teams is a central point of contention in the federal lawsuit involving Tirrell and Turmelle.

The state’s Attorney General’s Office has argued that Title IX was originally created to protect women’s sports and that the state law is seeking to do the same by preserving fairness and safety for female athletes by barring transgender girls. Attorneys for Tirrell and Turmelle argue that both girls have undergone hormonal therapies that have eliminated any physical advantage they might have against other female students.

The district court’s preliminary decision is likely to be appealed, and the case is moving to a full trial in the coming months. But Christina said McCafferty’s ruling is nonetheless an indication to school districts that they do not need to bar transgender girls from their sports teams.

“It’s sort of a signal to anybody else that’s bringing any further challenges that the court’s already going to decide that the law itself is unconstitutional.”

Beyond the question of compliance with federal law, the Kearsarge board also received a swell of pressure from transgender advocates – including the student herself – asking for them to allow her onto the soccer team. 

A number of parents of transgender children across the state, including Sara Tirrell and Michelle Cilley Foisy, testified in favor of the move, as did Christine Arsnow, a pediatrician who noted high suicide rates among transgender youth and the benefit of access to sports. 

Other advocates spoke in opposition, such as Beth and Stephen Scaer, who said unfair advantages could follow a decision to allow a transgender girl to participate. 

The student herself testified that she had played soccer since she was 3 and benefited personally from the socialization and sense of belonging she received. 

As the issue continues to feature in political campaign rhetoric – particularly among Republican candidates who oppose transgender girls participating in girls’ sports – sports events have become new flashpoints of conflict.

A group of Bow parents are suing the school district in federal court because the district barred them from attending sporting events after they wore pink armbands to games in which Bow was facing off against Plymouth. The arm bands, which were marked with “XX” to signify female chromosomes, were worn in protest of Tirrell, who was playing on the Plymouth team.

The parents have argued their First Amendment rights have been violated; the school district says the protests were disruptive and constituted harassment.

Christina declined to comment on the Bow School District’s handling of that incident. But the School Boards Association has a template policy around free speech issues that it encourages school boards to adopt. 

“No person on school property or during any school sponsored or approved activity may … engage in behaviors that are harassing or discriminatory in nature based on a person’s actual or perceived age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, familial status, disability, religion, national origin, race, or color…,” the sample policy states. 

This story was originally published by the New Hampshire Bulletin

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Tags:

Recommended

Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - September 27, 2024
NC superintendent candidate Morrow called for mass arrests, enacting Insurrection Act in 2021 video

NC superintendent candidate Morrow called for mass arrests, enacting Insurrection Act in 2021 video

By Galen Bacharier, NC Newsline - August 12, 2024
Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

By Lucy Valeski, Michigan Advance - July 23, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - September 27, 2024
NC superintendent candidate Morrow called for mass arrests, enacting Insurrection Act in 2021 video

NC superintendent candidate Morrow called for mass arrests, enacting Insurrection Act in 2021 video

By Galen Bacharier, NC Newsline - August 12, 2024
Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

By Lucy Valeski, Michigan Advance - July 23, 2024
U.S. appeals court agrees to block central part of new Title IX gender rules for schools

U.S. appeals court agrees to block central part of new Title IX gender rules for schools

By McKenna Horsley, Kentucky Lantern - July 18, 2024
State university board of governors vote to freeze tuition for Pennsylvania residents

State university board of governors vote to freeze tuition for Pennsylvania residents

By Peter Hall, Pennsylvania Capital Star - July 17, 2024
13 states with Republican governors opt out of summer food program for kids

13 states with Republican governors opt out of summer food program for kids

By Robbie Sequeira, Stateline - June 27, 2024
AJ News
Latest
More recordings show Sheehy disparaging Natives, federal government, Tester

More recordings show Sheehy disparaging Natives, federal government, Tester

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - October 04, 2024
Jacky Rosen targeted by GOP groups over discredited stock allegations

Jacky Rosen targeted by GOP groups over discredited stock allegations

By Jesse Valentine - October 04, 2024
Bernie Moreno backed plan to raise health care costs, reward hospital executives

Bernie Moreno backed plan to raise health care costs, reward hospital executives

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2024
Two Georgia Moms Are First Women to Die From Abortion Bans

Two Georgia Moms Are First Women to Die From Abortion Bans

By Bonnie Fuller - September 23, 2024
McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2024
Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

By Jesse Valentine - August 23, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Ohio has purged thousands of voters. Watchdog says it has the worst safeguards

Ohio has purged thousands of voters. Watchdog says it has the worst safeguards

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - October 03, 2024
Colorado clerks look to livestreaming for ballot box transparency

Colorado clerks look to livestreaming for ballot box transparency

By Sara Wilson, Colorado Newsline - October 03, 2024
McCormick is being funded by CEO of company that set in motion glass factory closing

McCormick is being funded by CEO of company that set in motion glass factory closing

By Jesse Valentine - October 03, 2024
Tough on crime? Some GOP candidates face scrutiny over their own legal issues

Tough on crime? Some GOP candidates face scrutiny over their own legal issues

By Jesse Valentine - October 03, 2024