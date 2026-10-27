search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Army vet candidate Ben Brist in AD-61: Ban school vouchers, keep abortion legal

Democrat Ben Brist says state Republicans have driven up costs and property taxes across Wisconsin.

By Bonnie Fuller - October 27, 2026
Share
Tammy Baldwin and Ben Brist
Tammy Baldwin and Ben Brist

This story first appeared in UpNorthNews

Ben Brist has heard it time and again. 

“People are mad right now and they’re frustrated. … Republican leaders in both Washington and in our state legislature in Madison, have made life more expensive, made it harder to afford everyday things like rent, electricity, groceries, and prescription drugs,” said Brist.

In one of the state’s most closely watched legislative contests this midterm election, the Democrat is hoping to unseat Republican State Assemblyman Bob Donovan in Wisconsin’s Assembly District 61, which encompasses parts of southwest Milwaukee and nearby suburbs.

Brist’s military background

Born and raised in Madison, Brist served as a paratrooper in Iraq and Kuwait in the Army 82nd Airborne Division, then as a Company Commander in the 4th Infantry Division.

After leaving the Army, Brist worked for Senator Tammy Baldwin and Dane County Executive Melissa Agard. He was inspired to run for Assembly after seeing how they “show up to work every day to move the ball forward for their constituents,” he told UpNorthNews.

Brist and his wife, Hannie, a former military intelligence officer, have settled in Greendale and hope to start a family soon, he said.

Brist said he had personally knocked on about 2,500 doors in the district, and had around 500 conversations with residents. Voters’ top concerns? Increased cost of living, rising healthcare costs, and high property taxes. 

“I talked to a retired woman in the Milwaukee part of my district who had to come out of retirement to go back to work part time because she couldn’t keep up with costs and didn’t know how she would make her rent payments,” Brist said. “She had recently started selling her plasma to make ends meet.”

“Another district constituent, a retired Army vet, told me he was trying to decide between paying his property taxes so he could keep his house, paying his We Energy bill so he could keep his electricity on and paying to get his car fixed so he can still get around,” Brist said.

His campaign priorities

Brist noted that Republicans have controlled both Wisconsin’s state Assembly and Senate since 2011, and have refused to accept the federal government’s offer to help expand Medicaid/Badgercare, a move he said would help lower healthcare costs. 

“That should be a day one priority,” Brist said. He also supports creating a statewide public-option healthcare plan.

Brist argues his opponent is as much to blame for rising costs as anyone else. “Bob Donovan is part of the Republican majority in the state legislature that has voted against [Medicaid] expansion multiple times. He has voted to defund public education, which has led to higher property taxes, and he has voted against capping the price of insulin and other lifesaving prescription drugs,” Brist said.

Brist said that another Republican priority, school vouchers, were a major factor in driving up costs in the state. He wants to get rid of them. 

“We cannot afford to continue to fund two education systems: a private school system paid for by taxpayer-funded vouchers of up to $13,371 per pupil, and a public school system,” Brist said.

“This has led to struggling school districts and sky-high property taxes. Undoing vouchers won’t be a quick or simple process, but we have to do it over time.”

Drawing a contrast

Brist differs starkly from Bob Donovan on reproductive rights. Donovan has called abortion “manifest wickedness,” and voted to keep Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban in place. In 2024, he also voted to impose an abortion ban after 14 weeks of pregnancy, a proposal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ultimately vetoed.

Brist wants to repeal the 1849 law entirely and codify the right of Wisconsin women to access abortion into law. “We should all be able to agree that decisions about abortion should not belong to a legislator in Madison,” Brist said.

Brist also paints a contrast between his opponent and himself by comparing his military service, which saw him serving alongside “every kind of American … from rural Louisiana [to] the Bronx New York,” to Donovan’s 20-year stint on the Milwaukee Common Council. He said he’s looking to drive a meaningful impact for everyone in the district, regardless of their political affiliation.

“It’s living a life where you’re actually pursuing public service and one where you’re just seeking public office,” Brist said. “It’s that ability to find that common purpose and work with anybody to get stuff done to make Wisconsin a better place.”

Bonnie Fuller
Tags:

Recommended

School board attacks on Villegas proven to be misleading

School board attacks on Villegas proven to be misleading

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
Talarico vs. Paxton: What the Senate race means for women’s health and maternal mortality in Texas

Talarico vs. Paxton: What the Senate race means for women’s health and maternal mortality in Texas

By Bonnie Fuller - October 23, 2026
Jenny Costa Honeycutt opposed affordable housing, backed developers

Jenny Costa Honeycutt opposed affordable housing, backed developers

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
School board attacks on Villegas proven to be misleading

School board attacks on Villegas proven to be misleading

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
Talarico vs. Paxton: What the Senate race means for women’s health and maternal mortality in Texas

Talarico vs. Paxton: What the Senate race means for women’s health and maternal mortality in Texas

By Bonnie Fuller - October 23, 2026
Jenny Costa Honeycutt opposed affordable housing, backed developers

Jenny Costa Honeycutt opposed affordable housing, backed developers

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
Data center donors pour millions into competitive U.S. Senate races

Data center donors pour millions into competitive U.S. Senate races

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
AJ News
Latest
School board attacks on Villegas proven to be misleading

School board attacks on Villegas proven to be misleading

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
Talarico vs. Paxton: What the Senate race means for women’s health and maternal mortality in Texas

Talarico vs. Paxton: What the Senate race means for women’s health and maternal mortality in Texas

By Bonnie Fuller - October 23, 2026
Lawsuit against Shannon Taylor comes from GOP-linked law firm

Lawsuit against Shannon Taylor comes from GOP-linked law firm

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
Jenny Costa Honeycutt opposed affordable housing, backed developers

Jenny Costa Honeycutt opposed affordable housing, backed developers

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
Data center donors pour millions into competitive U.S. Senate races

Data center donors pour millions into competitive U.S. Senate races

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
Tom Tiffany pledged to protect Social Security. His record tells another story.

Tom Tiffany pledged to protect Social Security. His record tells another story.

By Jesse Valentine - October 21, 2026
DiLorenzo has millions tied to offshore tax havens

DiLorenzo has millions tied to offshore tax havens

By Jesse Valentine - October 21, 2026
Sununu’s lobbying firm sought tariff relief for big corporations

Sununu’s lobbying firm sought tariff relief for big corporations

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
False attack ad says Benitez-Thompson backed early release for killers

False attack ad says Benitez-Thompson backed early release for killers

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
Drazan staffer had teaching license revoked for alleged sexual misconduct

Drazan staffer had teaching license revoked for alleged sexual misconduct

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
False ad distorts Amish Shah’s record on sex offenders

False ad distorts Amish Shah’s record on sex offenders

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
Wife of Lombardo campaign manager marched with Jan. 6 rioters

Wife of Lombardo campaign manager marched with Jan. 6 rioters

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2026
Examining Mike Turner’s pro-war record

Examining Mike Turner’s pro-war record

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2026
Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Greg Cunningham ad omits required military disclaimer

Greg Cunningham ad omits required military disclaimer

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Paxton signals openness to Social Security cuts in leaked audio

Paxton signals openness to Social Security cuts in leaked audio

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Science, healthcare, and the wealth gap: Why Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress

Science, healthcare, and the wealth gap: Why Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress

By Bonnie Fuller - October 09, 2026
Stelson campaign did not employ undocumented immigrant, despite WH claims

Stelson campaign did not employ undocumented immigrant, despite WH claims

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2026
Zach Lahn Wants to ban H-1B hiring after benefitting from it

Zach Lahn Wants to ban H-1B hiring after benefitting from it

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”

Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Garrity slams executive order protecting abortion seekers

Garrity slams executive order protecting abortion seekers

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Finstad voted against lower drug costs on first day in Congress

Finstad voted against lower drug costs on first day in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Lombardo administration fell short on infant opioid care

Lombardo administration fell short on infant opioid care

By Jesse Valentine - October 02, 2026
Dan Sullivan took $95,000 from alleged veteran scammers

Dan Sullivan took $95,000 from alleged veteran scammers

By Jesse Valentine - October 02, 2026
Sununu worked for telecom giants that fought privacy rules

Sununu worked for telecom giants that fought privacy rules

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2026
Collins’ husband did work for data center lobbying firm

Collins’ husband did work for data center lobbying firm

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Whatley’s Iran war windfall

Whatley’s Iran war windfall

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - September 29, 2026
Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .