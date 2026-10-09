Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

Republican Andy Biggs voted against blocking registered sex offenders from obtaining private investigator or security guard licenses in Arizona.

Biggs is now running for governor and his alleged pattern of voting to protect sexual predators has become a significant liability for his campaign.

Biggs served in the Arizona legislature from 2003 to 2017. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016.

In 2012, Biggs was one of only three legislators to oppose HB 2430, which changed the criminal history requirements for individuals seeking private investigator or security jobs in Arizona. It explicitly barred registered sex offenders and convicted domestic abusers from the professions.

The bill had overwhelming bipartisan support and was signed into law by Republican Gov. Jan Brewer.

Five years earlier, Biggs was the lone no vote against a bipartisan bill toughening penalties for child sex traffickers. He also opposed a bill requiring sex offenders who relocated to Arizona to re-register in the state.

In Congress, Biggs fought efforts to crack down on online sex trafficking. He also initially voted against releasing Justice Department files related to the investigation of millionaire sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Biggs’ campaign for governor has been endorsed by multiple individuals accused of sexual impropriety, including President Donald Trump, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, and former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Biggs is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.