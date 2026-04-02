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Bill Huizenga took utility donations as rates rose across Michigan

The Republican congressman voted for legislation that will scale back clean energy projects and make electricity more expensive.

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2026
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Bill Huizenga
U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga (R-MI) speaking at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga has accepted more than $167,000 from utility companies that are now raising rates for Michiganders.

The donations came from corporate PACs representing DTE, which provides gas and electricity to 1.3 million Michiganders, and Consumers Energy, which serves 6.7 million residents.

On Feb. 19, DTE was approved to collect an additional $242 million through a customer rate hike, an increase of 4.6% to the average household’s monthly utility bill. A few days later, the company applied for another rate hike that would take effect in 2027.

“DTE is raking in record profits while turning around and asking Michigan families to foot the bill for bloated, unjustified costs,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is calling on DTE to slash its latest request by 85%.

Last year, Consumers Energy raised rates to collect an additional $153.8 million. It applied for another rate hike of 13.3% in June 2025 that was blocked by Nessel. The company applied for a third hike of 8.2% in December 2025.

During this period, Huizenga voted for two pieces of federal legislation that are expected to raise rates even more, further benefiting utility companies.

Huizenga supported the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which scales back Biden era clean energy investments and paves the way for the construction of new AI data centers that will put a strain on the electrical supply. These changes are expected to raise utility bills in Michigan by $320 a year.

In September 2025, Huizenga supported an appropriations bill that slashed a Department of Energy program that helps low-income households increase their energy efficiency and reduce their utility bills.

Runaway utility costs have become a burden for working families already struggling with high prices. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy raised retail prices by 7% last year and the war in Iran has pushed gas prices above $4 a gallon.

Huizenga is running for a ninth term this year. His Democratic opponent will be chosen in an Aug. 4 primary.

Jesse Valentine
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