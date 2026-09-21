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Brinker Harding has up to $125,000 invested in Big Pharma

Harding claims to be an opponent of drug companies.

By Jesse Valentine - September 21, 2026
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CREDIT: Brinker Harding for Congress

Republican Brinker Harding is pledging to take on Big Pharma, an industry in which he has extensive financial investments.

Harding is an Omaha city councilor and candidate for Congress in Nebraska’s 2nd District. His Democratic opponent is small business owner Denise Powell.

On Aug. 4, Brinker posted a video to social media stating that “Nebraskans deserve affordable health care” and endorsed a most-favored nation policy to lower drug prices, a plan pushed by President Donald Trump.

Under the proposal, the amount Medicaid pays for certain drugs would be lowered to match the prices paid in other countries. The White House says this will save the federal government billions of dollars. Critics say the policy will do little to curb Big Pharma’s power over drug prices and won’t necessarily lead to consumers paying less for their medications.

Harding previously endorsed the idea in a January op-ed for the Omaha World-Herald, writing that he wants to stop “subsidizing big pharma and big insurance with taxpayer-funded bailouts.”

According to personal finance disclosures, however, Harding and his spouse have up to $125,000 invested in Pfizer and AbbVie, two of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. Both companies have been forced to pay settlements for inflating prices and alleged profiteering.

Pfizer and AbbVie both entered into a voluntary most-favored nation pricing agreement with the Trump administration last year, but both still raised drug prices in 2026.

Health care affordability is already a major issue in this year’s elections. Powell is campaigning on capping insulin costs at $35 a month for every American.

Jesse Valentine
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