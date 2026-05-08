Chuck Edwards took $50k from utility executive as rates rose across North Carolina

Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards raised large sums from a utility executive as energy costs soared for North Carolinians.

A 2026 report from the North Carolina Energy Policy Task Force found that monthly utility bills in the state have grown by 22% since 2020. They are expected to spike by another 40% to 70% over the next 15 years. The increases come as many families are already struggling to make ends meet.

Edwards Victory Fund, a PAC supporting Edwards, reported raising $30,800 in 2022 from John Clay Sykes, the founder of ESG Operations, a company that provides operational support to water utilities across the Southeast.

That same year, Sykes gave $17,500 to Results for North Carolina, a PAC run by Edwards. He also gave $5,800 directly to Edwards’ campaign.

Edwards has been a champion for utility companies in Congress. Last year, he supported the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which cut clean energy tax incentives, likely leading to a diminished energy supply and higher costs. A Center for American Progress analysis says this change alone could spike annual utility bills by as much as $215.

The bill also cleared the way for the construction of more AI data centers. These centers require large amounts of energy to operate, which can put a strain on the electrical grid and drive up costs for consumers in surrounding areas.

Edwards represents North Carolina’s 11th District. According to data from the Food Research and Action Center, more than 14% of his constituents live below the poverty line. In total, nearly 33% of households in his district earn less than $61,000 a year.

Edwards’ net worth is estimated at $16.2 million.

Edwards is seeking a third term in Congress this year. His Democratic opponent is farmer Jamie Ager, who says he will fight to establish new tax credits that will help lower energy costs.