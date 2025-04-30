search
Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

Ciattarelli said in 2017 that a state government audit would lead to “false savings and phantom revenues.”

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, center, is joined by his wife Melinda, lright, and candidate for Lt. Gov. Diane Allen as he speaks during a news conference, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Raritan, N.J. Ciattarelli conceded the race to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, is calling for a DOGE-style audit of state government, even though he previously criticized a similar proposal.

President Donald Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to make budget cuts to federal agencies. Ciattarelli has consistently praised the department’s work, even as its aggressive tactics have led to thousands of job losses and the disruption of key services, including Social Security.

One of DOGE’s goals is to generate revenue to fund tax cuts benefiting the wealthiest Americans.

“When I’m Governor, the Office of the State Comptroller will be renamed the New Jersey Department of Government Efficiency (NJDOGE) and the Comptroller will be elevated to a cabinet-level position,” Ciattarelli said in a January social media post. “In doing so, we’ll empower the Comptroller to weed out all fraud in government by way of audits and investigations.”

A month later, Ciattarelli announced that NJDOGE would be a part of the State Commission of Investigations (SCI), empowering it to hold public hearings, subpoena witnesses, and issue detailed reports with budget recommendations.

Ciattarelli said in a March 4 radio interview that NJDOGE would specifically target alleged waste and fraud in Medicaid.

“The single greatest expense line in our state budget with the federal match is Medicaid,” Ciattarelli said. “It’s close to $20 billion … And so I think the right thing to do is get into the data and find out where it is that people are gaming the system and people are receiving services who are not entitled to services … We’ll have our own DOGE.”

Since 1997, the Justice Department and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have compiled an annual report investigating Medicaid fraud. These reports consistently found that the bulk of fraud is committed by health care providers and contractors, not beneficiaries.

About 1.9 million New Jerseyans rely on Medicaid for health insurance.

Ciattarelli was in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2011 to 2018. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2017 and 2021.

During the 2017 Republican primary, Ciattarelli said that Lieutenant Gov. Kim Guadagno’s plan to pay for new tax cuts with a state audit would only yield “false savings and phantom revenues.”

“It’s irresponsible and I’ll even go far enough to say in some senses it’s a lie,” Ciattarelli said of Guadagno’s plan. He estimated a state audit would yield only a quarter of a billion dollars, not enough to fund tax breaks or generate lasting revenue.

The Republican primary for the 2025 governor race is scheduled for June 10. A Ciattarelli campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jesse Valentine
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2025
Brad Schimel touts support of sheriff who backed voter fraud myths

By Jesse Valentine - March 25, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2025
Brad Schimel touts support of sheriff who backed voter fraud myths

By Jesse Valentine - March 25, 2025
Trump: NYC rally where Puerto Rico was labeled ‘island of garbage’ was a ‘lovefest’

By Jacob Fischler, Georgia Recorder - October 29, 2024
Georgians voting absentee urged by election officials to drop ballots off at county drop boxes

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder - October 29, 2024
Most California Republicans in Congress won’t commit to certifying the 2024 presidential election

By Yue Stella Yu, Cal Matters and Jenna Peterson, Cal Matters - October 24, 2024
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - April 24, 2025
Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

By Jesse Valentine - April 22, 2025
Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

By Jesse Valentine - April 21, 2025
“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

By Bonnie Fuller - April 21, 2025
Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

By Jesse Valentine - April 17, 2025
Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

By Jesse Valentine - April 16, 2025
North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

By Jesse Valentine - April 11, 2025
Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2025
Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2025
Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Trump’s antiwar claims don’t hold up in leaked group chat

By Jesse Valentine - March 28, 2025
Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2025
GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

By Jesse Valentine - March 18, 2025
HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2025
Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2025
Rep. Don Bacon admits he voted for Medicaid cuts

By - February 28, 2025
Trump admin cracks down on affordable weight-loss treatments

By Jesse Valentine - February 27, 2025