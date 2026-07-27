Ciscomani ad falsely claims Mendoza called parents "toxic"

A new ad from Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani falsely claims that Democrat JoAnna Mendoza called parents in her district “toxic.”

The ad features a mother from Tucson expressing concern about transgender student athletes competing with her daughters. The mother alleges that Mendoza opposes a ban on transgender kids participating in school sports before adding, “and she even called parents like me toxic.”

The claim appears to stem from remarks Mendoza made during a 2020 state Senate candidate forum. She described proposed legislation banning transgender girls and women from competing on teams matching their gender identity as “toxic,” but she never applied that label to parents or others who supported the proposal.

“I think legislation, like the one that you mentioned, it’s harmful, it’s toxic,” Mendoza said. “It takes away from who we are as Americans; to want to be inclusive, to want to fight for those that can’t fight for themselves, to want to make things better for everyone.”

Arizonans will vote in November on a referendum that will decide whether transgender students can play on sports teams that match their gender identity. Mendoza provided a statement reaffirming her stance on the issue.

“As a mom, I know that parents just want to protect their kids—on the playing fields and across Arizona,” she said. “Rules about keeping sports fair and safe for young people should be made by the people who know the most—parents, coaches, and sports associations—not politicians.”

Ciscomani, meanwhile, has boasted about co-sponsoring federal legislation that would impose a ban on transgender student athletes nationwide.

The bad-faith nature of the ad suggests that Ciscomani may be feeling desperate. He is widely recognized as one of the most vulnerable House Republicans facing reelection this year. A recent House Majority PAC poll shows Mendoza beating him by two points.