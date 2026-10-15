search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

Collins was reportedly investigated by the FBI.

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Share
susan collins
FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, arrives at the Capitol, June 17, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Maine Sen. Susan Collins voted to confirm Department of Justice (DOJ) officials who went on to gut a unit tasked with probing public corruption.

Collins’ votes are facing new scrutiny after ProPublica revealed that she was investigated by the FBI in 2024 over an alleged pay-to-play scheme. The investigation was dropped in 2025 as the Trump administration pushed out the FBI agents working on the case.

The DOJ unit was not leading the probe into Collins, but her role in its defanging and how it connects to her own scandal could become a political liability. She is seeking a sixth term this year and polls consistently show that political corruption is a top concern for voters.

Collins has questioned the veracity of ProPublica’s reporting. The outlet stands by its findings and has done subsequent reporting reinforcing them.

Collins voted to confirm Pam Bondi for attorney general in February 2025. The following month, she backed Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, for deputy attorney general. Both were unanimously backed by Republicans and overwhelmingly opposed by Democrats.

Bondi had previously called for investigations into anyone at the DOJ who targeted Trump and even claimed, without proof, that the president was a victim of a “deep state conspiracy.” Collins was seemingly unbothered by these remarks and said her vote to confirm Bondi was based on a review of “background materials” and conducting “personal in-depth interviews.”

NBC News reported in March 2025 that Bondi had overseen the reassignment of several employees at the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section. The section is responsible for probing and prosecuting crimes by government officials. This came on the heels of several Public Integrity Section members resigning in protest over the DOJ’s move to drop a prosecution of then-New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

David Laufman, a DOJ official who worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations, said Bondi’s reassignments made it clear that the White House wanted government corruption handled by political appointees, not career prosecutors.

“[It raises] serious questions about whether future investigations and prosecutions will be motivated by improper partisan considerations,” Laufman said.

Two months later, the FBI disbanded the public-corruption squad whose agents had investigated Collins.

Collins later failed to sign a letter calling for a congressional investigation into the hollowing out of public corruption units. It was signed by other senators from New England, including Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Vermont Sen. Peter Welch.

Collins is facing a tough reelection challenge this year from state Sen. Troy Jackson. A YouGov poll from September showed a tied race.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Greg Cunningham ad omits required military disclaimer

Greg Cunningham ad omits required military disclaimer

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Paxton signals openness to Social Security cuts in leaked audio

Paxton signals openness to Social Security cuts in leaked audio

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Science, healthcare, and the wealth gap: Why Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress

Science, healthcare, and the wealth gap: Why Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress

By Bonnie Fuller - October 09, 2026
Stelson campaign did not employ undocumented immigrant, despite WH claims

Stelson campaign did not employ undocumented immigrant, despite WH claims

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2026
Zach Lahn Wants to ban H-1B hiring after benefitting from it

Zach Lahn Wants to ban H-1B hiring after benefitting from it

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”

Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Garrity slams executive order protecting abortion seekers

Garrity slams executive order protecting abortion seekers

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Finstad voted against lower drug costs on first day in Congress

Finstad voted against lower drug costs on first day in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Lombardo administration fell short on infant opioid care

Lombardo administration fell short on infant opioid care

By Jesse Valentine - October 02, 2026
Dan Sullivan took $95,000 from alleged veteran scammers

Dan Sullivan took $95,000 from alleged veteran scammers

By Jesse Valentine - October 02, 2026
Sununu worked for telecom giants that fought privacy rules

Sununu worked for telecom giants that fought privacy rules

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2026
Collins’ husband did work for data center lobbying firm

Collins’ husband did work for data center lobbying firm

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Whatley’s Iran war windfall

Whatley’s Iran war windfall

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - September 29, 2026
Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
Victor Marx says abortion is “evil” and “occultic”

Victor Marx says abortion is “evil” and “occultic”

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2026
Biggs opposed 2005 law targeting child sex traffickers

Biggs opposed 2005 law targeting child sex traffickers

By Jesse Valentine - September 23, 2026
After her near-fatal pregnancy crisis, Amanda Zurawski is finally a mom

After her near-fatal pregnancy crisis, Amanda Zurawski is finally a mom

By Bonnie Fuller - September 23, 2026
Brinker Harding has up to $125,000 invested in Big Pharma

Brinker Harding has up to $125,000 invested in Big Pharma

By Jesse Valentine - September 21, 2026
Stavros Anthony criticized government handouts while billing taxpayers for car expenses

Stavros Anthony criticized government handouts while billing taxpayers for car expenses

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2026
Husted took $630K from data center interests

Husted took $630K from data center interests

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2026
New report: tailgating is more expensive under Trump

New report: tailgating is more expensive under Trump

By Jesse Valentine - September 17, 2026
Barrett’s health care record undercuts campaign ad

Barrett’s health care record undercuts campaign ad

By Jesse Valentine - September 16, 2026
Max Miller ad misrepresents Poindexter’s positions on taxes, health care

Max Miller ad misrepresents Poindexter’s positions on taxes, health care

By Jesse Valentine - September 16, 2026
Whatley’s 183% health care claim doesn’t add up

Whatley’s 183% health care claim doesn’t add up

By Jesse Valentine - September 15, 2026
Sharice Davids will transfer $250,000 to DCCC

Sharice Davids will transfer $250,000 to DCCC

By Jesse Valentine - September 15, 2026
Fralick’s political career began with Obamacare lawsuits

Fralick’s political career began with Obamacare lawsuits

By Jesse Valentine - September 14, 2026
Dan Sullivan skipped half of fisheries hearings

Dan Sullivan skipped half of fisheries hearings

By - September 11, 2026
Rick Jackson’s lobbying record complicates outsider image

Rick Jackson’s lobbying record complicates outsider image

By Jesse Valentine - September 11, 2026
Republican ad distorts Mendoza’s tax comments

Republican ad distorts Mendoza’s tax comments

By Jesse Valentine - September 11, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .