search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Collins’ husband did work for data center lobbying firm

The firm also employs Scott Reed, who is accused of orchestrating a pay-to-play scheme involving government contracts and donations to Collins’ campaign.

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Share
Susan Collins
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, heads to the chamber before votes on the immigration enforcement funding package, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Maine Sen. Susan Collins’ husband did consulting work for Chesapeake Enterprises, a lobbying firm that has pushed for more data center development.

This was in 2025 when the firm’s only registered lobbyist was Scott Reed, the man at the center of an alleged pay-to-play scheme that is now threatening to derail Collins’ reelection campaign.

Concerns about data centers and political corruption have consistently ranked as top issues for voters this year. Now, Collins is playing defense on both matters simultaneously.

Collins married Thomas Daffron in 2012. Daffron had worked as a lobbyist, business consultant, and Republican political advisor. Collins’ net worth went from $250,000 to $2.9 million when they tied the knot. Today, it’s up to $4.1 million.

Collins’ personal financial disclosures filed in May indicate that Daffron was paid at least $1,000 in consulting fees last year by Chesapeake Enterprises. Senate rules require spouses to report any income exceeding $1,000, but not the exact amount. Daffron previously served as the firm’s executive vice president from 2001 to 2004.

Daffron was advising Chesapeake Enterprises when they lobbied the federal government last year on behalf of Hillwood Investments, a real estate development company that is chaired by billionaire H. Ross Perot Jr., a Collins campaign donor.

Hillwood Investments helped build at least six data centers now operating in the U.S., including a Texas facility run by Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

These centers, which provide the computing power needed to train and run AI systems, have become controversial for their excessive use of electricity and water, which has contributed to rising utility bills across the country.

A recent New York Times/Siena poll found that 61% of Americans oppose building data centers in their communities. Multiple communities in Maine have now enacted moratoriums on building more data centers.

Reed was Chesapeake Enterprises’s registered lobbyist for the Hillwood Investments account in 2025. Disclosures indicate that Reed lobbied the House and Senate on topics related to “real estate investments.”

Reed is also the head of Pine Tree Results, a super PAC supporting Collins. In 2019, the FBI investigated Reed over a large donation he solicited from Navatek, a defense contractor.

Former Navatek CEO Martin Kao, who is currently serving a prison sentence for wire fraud, told investigators that he gave the donation with the understanding that Collins would then help his company secure millions of dollars worth of federal contracts, which she ultimately did.

The FBI investigation into Reed was dropped shortly after President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

The alleged scheme was first reported by ProPublica on Sept. 22. Collins has questioned the legitimacy of the report and steadfastly denied that any scheme existed. She has also publicly defended Reed. 

ProPublica has stood by its story and pushed back on Collins’ denials.

Collins voted for the Ratepayer Protection Act, a bill that would theoretically require large data centers to cover their own electricity costs rather than passing them onto consumers.

Senate Democrats say the legislation is toothless, noting that while it requires state public utility commissions to hold hearings and consider standards for data center cost-sharing, it is not mandatory that those standards actually be enacted.

“It’s just fakery to try to fool voters into forgetting that Republicans spent the entire term trying to stop states from regulating AI,” Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy told Yahoo Finance.

The Ratepayer Protection Act failed to pass the Senate on Sept. 30.

Collins is seeking a sixth term this year and is widely regarded as one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents facing reelection. Her Democratic opponent, state Sen. Troy Jackson, says data center development should only be greenlit if it has a measurable benefit for Mainers.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Whatley’s Iran war windfall

Whatley’s Iran war windfall

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - September 29, 2026
Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Whatley’s Iran war windfall

Whatley’s Iran war windfall

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - September 29, 2026
Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Whatley’s Iran war windfall

Whatley’s Iran war windfall

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - September 29, 2026
Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
Victor Marx says abortion is “evil” and “occultic”

Victor Marx says abortion is “evil” and “occultic”

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2026
Biggs opposed 2005 law targeting child sex traffickers

Biggs opposed 2005 law targeting child sex traffickers

By Jesse Valentine - September 23, 2026
After her near-fatal pregnancy crisis, Amanda Zurawski is finally a mom

After her near-fatal pregnancy crisis, Amanda Zurawski is finally a mom

By Bonnie Fuller - September 23, 2026
Brinker Harding has up to $125,000 invested in Big Pharma

Brinker Harding has up to $125,000 invested in Big Pharma

By Jesse Valentine - September 21, 2026
Stavros Anthony criticized government handouts while billing taxpayers for car expenses

Stavros Anthony criticized government handouts while billing taxpayers for car expenses

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2026
Husted took $630K from data center interests

Husted took $630K from data center interests

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2026
New report: tailgating is more expensive under Trump

New report: tailgating is more expensive under Trump

By Jesse Valentine - September 17, 2026
Barrett’s health care record undercuts campaign ad

Barrett’s health care record undercuts campaign ad

By Jesse Valentine - September 16, 2026
Max Miller ad misrepresents Poindexter’s positions on taxes, health care

Max Miller ad misrepresents Poindexter’s positions on taxes, health care

By Jesse Valentine - September 16, 2026
Whatley’s 183% health care claim doesn’t add up

Whatley’s 183% health care claim doesn’t add up

By Jesse Valentine - September 15, 2026
Sharice Davids will transfer $250,000 to DCCC

Sharice Davids will transfer $250,000 to DCCC

By Jesse Valentine - September 15, 2026
Fralick’s political career began with Obamacare lawsuits

Fralick’s political career began with Obamacare lawsuits

By Jesse Valentine - September 14, 2026
Dan Sullivan skipped half of fisheries hearings

Dan Sullivan skipped half of fisheries hearings

By - September 11, 2026
Rick Jackson’s lobbying record complicates outsider image

Rick Jackson’s lobbying record complicates outsider image

By Jesse Valentine - September 11, 2026
Republican ad distorts Mendoza’s tax comments

Republican ad distorts Mendoza’s tax comments

By Jesse Valentine - September 11, 2026
Ty Masterson ran a business that filed for bankruptcy

Ty Masterson ran a business that filed for bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
Drazan’s record favors Oregon landlords

Drazan’s record favors Oregon landlords

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
O’Donnell says storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a “complicated question”

O’Donnell says storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a “complicated question”

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
Sununu backed bills that added trillions to debt and deficit

Sununu backed bills that added trillions to debt and deficit

By Jesse Valentine - September 09, 2026
Susan Collins voted against pay equity, sick leave

Susan Collins voted against pay equity, sick leave

By Jesse Valentine - September 08, 2026
A Las Vegas woman’s abortion story—and why she’s voting yes on Question 6

A Las Vegas woman’s abortion story—and why she’s voting yes on Question 6

By Bonnie Fuller - September 04, 2026
Roger Marshall has an Epstein files problem

Roger Marshall has an Epstein files problem

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2026
Lahn’s running mate has deep ties to big ag

Lahn’s running mate has deep ties to big ag

By Jesse Valentine - September 03, 2026
Aaron Flint misleads voters about Montana’s congressional district

Aaron Flint misleads voters about Montana’s congressional district

By Jesse Valentine - September 03, 2026
Garrity helped lead super polluter that offshored jobs

Garrity helped lead super polluter that offshored jobs

By Jesse Valentine - September 02, 2026
Balkcom took $1,000 from Syngenta amid paraquat lawsuits

Balkcom took $1,000 from Syngenta amid paraquat lawsuits

By Jesse Valentine - September 02, 2026
New report: Trump’s food safety cuts are making people sick

New report: Trump’s food safety cuts are making people sick

By Jesse Valentine - September 01, 2026
NRSC ad falsely claims Turek wants to tax Social Security

NRSC ad falsely claims Turek wants to tax Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - September 01, 2026
These vulnerable Republicans have targeted Social Security

These vulnerable Republicans have targeted Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - September 01, 2026
Hinson backed tax credits that helped her husband’s company

Hinson backed tax credits that helped her husband’s company

By Jesse Valentine - September 01, 2026
The “Mike Spike”: Lawler under fire for rising costs

The “Mike Spike”: Lawler under fire for rising costs

By Jesse Valentine - August 31, 2026
Blanche, Hawley misrepresent key abortion case

Blanche, Hawley misrepresent key abortion case

By Jesse Valentine - August 28, 2026
Andy Biggs opposed online sex trafficking law

Andy Biggs opposed online sex trafficking law

By Jesse Valentine - August 27, 2026
Hinson missed multiple votes on Epstein investigation

Hinson missed multiple votes on Epstein investigation

By Jesse Valentine - August 27, 2026
John James has received millions from the DeVos family

John James has received millions from the DeVos family

By Jesse Valentine - August 25, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .