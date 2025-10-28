Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it
Collins is widely considered the most vulnerable Senate Republican up for reelection next year.
In an unguarded moment, Maine Sen. Susan Collins appeared to take credit for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) that will kick 40,000 Mainers off Medicaid.
Collins has campaigned on being one of only three Senate Republicans to oppose the bill, even though she played a pivotal role in shepherding it into law.
She was explaining in an Oct. 6 radio interview why she opposes a government funding bill backed by Democrats when she lumped herself with other Republicans who supported OBBB and touted a provision of it that she wrote.
“I do want to bring up one other irony, and that is that the Democrats are proposing in their version of the continuing resolution to repeal a $50 billion fund to help rural hospitals,” Collins said. “And this was something that is near and dear to my heart, because I came up with the concept and authored this fund, which was included in the bill that we passed earlier this year.”
In addition to the Freudian slip, this statement is misleading.
Democrats’ continuing resolution would end the government shutdown, reverse OBBB’s cuts to Medicaid, and extend expiring Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidies—all of which Collins claims to support.
The hospital fund is designed to offset a portion of the revenue rural health care providers will lose because of Medicaid cuts. If those cuts are reversed, the need for the fund is eliminated.
Even though Collins opposed OBBB on the Senate floor, she previously voted to advance the bill out of the Appropriations Committee, clearing the way for its passage. Rolling Stone reported that Collins cast this vote immediately after her PAC received a $2 million donation from New York billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman.
A tracking poll from KFF finds that 64% of adults view OBBB unfavorably. About 85% of Mainers enrolled in Obamacare will see their health care premiums go up if the subsidies expire.
Collins is expected to seek a sixth term next year. A handful of Democrats have lined up to challenge her, including Maine Gov. Janet Mills, oysterman Graham Platner, and activist Jordan Wood.
