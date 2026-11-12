Colom wins U.S. Senate race in Mississippi

More than a week after Election Day, the blue wave is still crashing: Democrat Scott Colom was declared the winner of the U.S. Senate race in Mississippi on Wednesday night.

Colom will be the first Democrat to represent Mississippi in the Senate since 1989 and the first Black person to do so since 1881. It’s a watershed moment for the state where Emmett Till was lynched in 1955, an incident that helped spur the 1960s Civil Rights Movement.

“All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this,” Colom said in a victory speech at Tougaloo College. “I had the courage to believe in Mississippi. I had the courage to understand that we can show the country that Mississippi matters.”

Colom defeated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who has been repeatedly accused of racism throughout her career. She pushed in 2001 to rename a state highway for Confederate President Jefferson Davis. In 2018, she infamously joked about attending a “public hanging.”

It was a hard-fought battle for Colom: as of Thursday morning, he led Hyde-Smith by fewer than 6,000 votes. Hyde-Smith is the first Mississippi senator to lose reelection since Wall Doxey in 1942.

Colom is a lawyer who has served as district attorney for the 16th Judicial District of Mississippi since 2016. In 2021, he led the charge to exonerate Eddie Lee Howard, a Black man who spent more than two decades on death row for a murder he didn’t commit.

The following year, President Joe Biden nominated Colom to serve as a judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. Colom’s nomination was supported by Republican Sen. Roger Wicker but effectively blocked by Hyde-Smith, who claimed Colom was too liberal.

Colom ran a campaign that was laser-focused on affordability and cost-of-living issues. He has endorsed raising the minimum wage and ending the war in Iran.

Democrats will now control at least 55 seats in the Senate next year. Votes in Alaska’s U.S. Senate are still being counted.