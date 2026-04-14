Dan Sullivan made up to $2 million in stock trades while serving in Senate

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan has made up to $2 million worth of stock trades while in office. It may explain why he opposed a bipartisan push to ban stock trading by members of Congress.

Sullivan is running for a third term this year. His likely Democratic opponent is former Rep. Mary Peltola.

Senators and House members are allowed to buy and sell individual stocks. The STOCK Act of 2012, however, requires lawmakers to publicly report these transactions and makes clear that they are subject to federal insider-trading laws.

Between 2015 and 2024, Sullivan reported nearly 80 stock trades worth between $550,000 and $2.08 million. He was the only federal politician from Alaska to report any stock transactions in this period.

Quiver Quantitative, which tracks congressional stock trading and wealth, reports that Sullivan was worth $3 million when he joined the Senate in 2015. He is now worth $8.29 million, a 176% increase.

Sullivan’s portfolio has consistently outperformed the stock market. In 2024, his portfolio grew by 47.5%, nearly double the S&P average gain of 24.9%. His portfolio grew a whopping 60.5% in 2023, significantly outpacing the S&P gain of 26.29%.

Stock trading by members of Congress has become a more visible issue in recent years amid rising prices and wealth inequality. Since 2018, there have been several Senate resolutions that aim to ban the practice, nearly all of which had bipartisan support. Sullivan did not cosponsor or publicly endorse any of these efforts. To date, none of the resolutions have become law.

Peltola, who served in the House from 2022 to 2025, told Alaska Public Media this month that stock trading by members of Congress has given way to rampant corruption.

“I thought that there were protections that prevented self-dealing and self-enriching,” Peltola said. “I was quite surprised to find out that it was even a discussion whether it should be done, and that there was a move afoot to prohibit that legislation from going forward to ban stock trading.”

Peltola has endorsed banning the practice.

Between 2018 and 2022, Sullivan violated the STOCK Act at least three times by failing to report trades within the required 45-day window. Two of these trades involved shares of RPM International, a building materials company run by Sullivan’s brother, Frank Sullivan. The senator adjusted his reports to include these trades and has not faced legal consequences.

Alaska has not elected a Democratic senator since 2008. Peltola’s campaign announced on April 13 that it raised $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, more than any Senate campaign in the state’s history.