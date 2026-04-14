search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Dan Sullivan made up to $2 million in stock trades while serving in Senate

Sullivan’s wealth has grown by 176% since 2015.

By Jesse Valentine - April 14, 2026
Share
Dan Sullivan
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, arrives for final votes as the Senate works to bring the longest government shutdown in U.S. history to an end after a bipartisan compromise, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan has made up to $2 million worth of stock trades while in office. It may explain why he opposed a bipartisan push to ban stock trading by members of Congress.

Sullivan is running for a third term this year. His likely Democratic opponent is former Rep. Mary Peltola.

Senators and House members are allowed to buy and sell individual stocks. The STOCK Act of 2012, however, requires lawmakers to publicly report these transactions and makes clear that they are subject to federal insider-trading laws.

Between 2015 and 2024, Sullivan reported nearly 80 stock trades worth between $550,000 and $2.08 million. He was the only federal politician from Alaska to report any stock transactions in this period.

Quiver Quantitative, which tracks congressional stock trading and wealth, reports that Sullivan was worth $3 million when he joined the Senate in 2015. He is now worth $8.29 million, a 176% increase.

Sullivan’s portfolio has consistently outperformed the stock market. In 2024, his portfolio grew by 47.5%, nearly double the S&P average gain of 24.9%. His portfolio grew a whopping 60.5% in 2023, significantly outpacing the S&P gain of 26.29%.

Stock trading by members of Congress has become a more visible issue in recent years amid rising prices and wealth inequality. Since 2018, there have been several Senate resolutions that aim to ban the practice, nearly all of which had bipartisan support. Sullivan did not cosponsor or publicly endorse any of these efforts. To date, none of the resolutions have become law.

Peltola, who served in the House from 2022 to 2025, told Alaska Public Media this month that stock trading by members of Congress has given way to rampant corruption.

“I thought that there were protections that prevented self-dealing and self-enriching,” Peltola said. “I was quite surprised to find out that it was even a discussion whether it should be done, and that there was a move afoot to prohibit that legislation from going forward to ban stock trading.”

Peltola has endorsed banning the practice.

Between 2018 and 2022, Sullivan violated the STOCK Act at least three times by failing to report trades within the required 45-day window. Two of these trades involved shares of RPM International, a building materials company run by Sullivan’s brother, Frank Sullivan. The senator adjusted his reports to include these trades and has not faced legal consequences.

Alaska has not elected a Democratic senator since 2008. Peltola’s campaign announced on April 13 that it raised $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, more than any Senate campaign in the state’s history.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Barrett took big money from donors who profited from GOP tax law

Barrett took big money from donors who profited from GOP tax law

By Jesse Valentine - April 14, 2026
Rising hunger rates pose new risks for Republican Senate candidates

Rising hunger rates pose new risks for Republican Senate candidates

By Jesse Valentine - April 10, 2026
New list names Collins, Husted among most corrupt lawmakers

New list names Collins, Husted among most corrupt lawmakers

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Barrett took big money from donors who profited from GOP tax law

Barrett took big money from donors who profited from GOP tax law

By Jesse Valentine - April 14, 2026
Rising hunger rates pose new risks for Republican Senate candidates

Rising hunger rates pose new risks for Republican Senate candidates

By Jesse Valentine - April 10, 2026
New list names Collins, Husted among most corrupt lawmakers

New list names Collins, Husted among most corrupt lawmakers

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2026
Collins, Whatley benefit financially from Iran War oil boom

Collins, Whatley benefit financially from Iran War oil boom

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2026
Hyde-Smith campaigns with sheriff linked to Rankin County abuse scandal

Hyde-Smith campaigns with sheriff linked to Rankin County abuse scandal

By Jesse Valentine - April 06, 2026
Bill Huizenga took utility donations as rates rose across Michigan

Bill Huizenga took utility donations as rates rose across Michigan

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Husted’s budget plan would force deep cuts to Social Security and Medicare

Husted’s budget plan would force deep cuts to Social Security and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - April 14, 2026
Barrett took big money from donors who profited from GOP tax law

Barrett took big money from donors who profited from GOP tax law

By Jesse Valentine - April 14, 2026
This Phoenix dad, husband, and doctor just helped change abortion rules in Arizona

This Phoenix dad, husband, and doctor just helped change abortion rules in Arizona

By Bonnie Fuller - April 13, 2026
Rising hunger rates pose new risks for Republican Senate candidates

Rising hunger rates pose new risks for Republican Senate candidates

By Jesse Valentine - April 10, 2026
New list names Collins, Husted among most corrupt lawmakers

New list names Collins, Husted among most corrupt lawmakers

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2026
Collins, Whatley benefit financially from Iran War oil boom

Collins, Whatley benefit financially from Iran War oil boom

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2026
Right-wing ‘trad wife’ influencers are telling young women lies about birth control

Right-wing ‘trad wife’ influencers are telling young women lies about birth control

By Bonnie Fuller - April 07, 2026
Hyde-Smith campaigns with sheriff linked to Rankin County abuse scandal

Hyde-Smith campaigns with sheriff linked to Rankin County abuse scandal

By Jesse Valentine - April 06, 2026
Bill Huizenga took utility donations as rates rose across Michigan

Bill Huizenga took utility donations as rates rose across Michigan

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2026
Vulnerable House Republicans go silent on Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

Vulnerable House Republicans go silent on Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2026
Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers urge Trump to scrap disastrous tariff policy

Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers urge Trump to scrap disastrous tariff policy

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2026
Lazar spent $225K on GOP consultants despite independence claims

Lazar spent $225K on GOP consultants despite independence claims

By Jesse Valentine - April 01, 2026
Sununu profits from Iran, Venezuela wars as gas prices surge

Sununu profits from Iran, Venezuela wars as gas prices surge

By Jesse Valentine - April 01, 2026
Opinion: Leaders who crave power will do anything to avoid giving it up

Opinion: Leaders who crave power will do anything to avoid giving it up

By Cole Leiter, Americans Against Government Censorship - April 01, 2026
GOP Rep. Nick LaLota took $40,000 from Epstein associates

GOP Rep. Nick LaLota took $40,000 from Epstein associates

By Jesse Valentine - March 27, 2026
Kurt Alme linked to ranch accused of failing to stop sexual assault

Kurt Alme linked to ranch accused of failing to stop sexual assault

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2026
Mike Rogers distorts opioid record to boost Senate bid

Mike Rogers distorts opioid record to boost Senate bid

By Jesse Valentine - March 24, 2026
Opinion: If we don’t step up to protect trans Americans, they’ll come for you too

Opinion: If we don’t step up to protect trans Americans, they’ll come for you too

By Bonnie Fuller - March 24, 2026
Michael Whatley turns to convicted ex-governor for campaign boost

Michael Whatley turns to convicted ex-governor for campaign boost

By Jesse Valentine - March 23, 2026
Rick Jackson brags that tariffs and tax cuts are boosting his wealth

Rick Jackson brags that tariffs and tax cuts are boosting his wealth

By Jesse Valentine - March 20, 2026
Maria Lazar misstates history of Dred Scott decision in interview

Maria Lazar misstates history of Dred Scott decision in interview

By Jesse Valentine - March 18, 2026
Roys: Wisconsin deserves a governor who fights for families—not billionaires

Roys: Wisconsin deserves a governor who fights for families—not billionaires

By Bonnie Fuller - March 17, 2026
Republicans push ‘defund the police’ lie about Jo Mendoza

Republicans push ‘defund the police’ lie about Jo Mendoza

By Jesse Valentine - March 16, 2026
Jeff Van Drew hired consultant tied to 2013 Bridgegate scandal

Jeff Van Drew hired consultant tied to 2013 Bridgegate scandal

By Jesse Valentine - March 12, 2026
Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2026
Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2026
Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

By Jesse Valentine - March 09, 2026
Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2026
Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

By - March 04, 2026
John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

By Jesse Valentine - March 02, 2026
The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2026
Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

By Jesse Valentine - February 25, 2026
Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - February 23, 2026
Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

By Jesse Valentine - February 20, 2026
Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

By Jesse Valentine - February 18, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .