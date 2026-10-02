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Dan Sullivan took $95,000 from alleged veteran scammers

The Alaska senator has not endorsed legislation that would crack down on such malfeasance.

By Jesse Valentine - October 02, 2026
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donald trump and dan sullivan
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Washington, as President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright listen. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan has accepted more than $95,000 from donors accused of defrauding veterans.

The contributions came from Scott Greenblatt and William Taylor Jr., the founders and CEOs of Veterans Guardian, a for-profit company that claims to help veterans file disability claims and maximize their health care benefits.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), however, says the company is a “claims shark” that charges veterans for services they could receive for free. The VA sent Veterans Guardian cease and desist letters in 2017 and 2024.

Greenblatt and Taylor gave a combined $7,000 to Sullivan’s campaign arm between 2023 and 2025. In March, they gave $88,600 to Put Alaska First, a joint fundraising effort for Sullivan’s campaign, his leadership PAC, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

In 2020, a former Veterans Guardian employee accused the company of coaching veterans on how to falsify medical records submitted to the VA. She described the activities as “wholly grounded in fraud.”

Earlier this year, a federal court ruling in a class action lawsuit determined that Veterans Guardian was violating federal law with its business practices. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) applauded the ruling as “one of the clearest judicial statements we have seen confirming that these companies are acting unlawfully.”

Sullivan has notably not endorsed the SAFEGUARD Veterans Act of 2026, which would impose penalties for charging unauthorized fees on VA benefit claims, effectively criminalizing Veterans Guardian’s business model. The legislation has not received a vote.

Lobbying disclosures show that Veteran Guardian appeared to spend $1.8 million lobbying against the SAFEGUARD Veterans Act.

Sullivan is running for a third term this year. His Democratic opponent is former Rep. Mary Peltola.

Jesse Valentine
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