David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

Republican David Flippo’s congressional campaign is being boosted by 2020 election deniers with ties to extremist far-right groups.

Flippo, a former Air Force lieutenant colonel, is running in Nevada’s 2nd District. His Democratic opponent is former Nevada Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson.

As of June, Flippo’s campaign had paid nearly $1.5 million to Revolutionizing Microtargeting Campaigns (RMC), a public relations firm based in Las Vegas. The firm has advised Flippo on an array of topics, including direct mail, digital advertising, and media bookings.

RMC was originally called McShane LLC before rebranding in 2024. Prior to the rebrand, the firm’s vice president was Woodrow Johnston, who is now a senior advisor to Flippo’s campaign. Johnston was Flippo’s campaign manager from July 2025 to August 2026, according to his LinkedIn account.

In 2021, the Nevada Current reported that Johnston tried to coordinate a protest of the 2020 election results with the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist militant organization that has been involved in violent acts, including the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Johnston reportedly sent a Facebook message on election night 2020 to Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a supposed Republican operative and Proud Boys associate. The email referenced a pro-Trump protest in Arizona and said “we might need to do the same here in Nevada.”

“Which means we need to get the Proud Boys out,” Johnston continued. “I’ll let you know as soon as I know it’s happening. But wanted you to be mentally ready.”

Ashton-Cirillo later claimed to be a progressive activist who was working undercover to expose far-right extremism.

Flippo has associated with other 2020 election deniers. Last year, he appeared at a campaign event with Michael McDonald, the chair of the Nevada Republican Party. McDonald was one of six Nevada Republicans indicted for allegedly submitting false documents declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election, despite Trump’s loss to Joe Biden.

In June, Flippo touted the endorsement of attorney Joey Gilbert, who claims Trump won the 2020 election and was seen outside of the Capitol during the 2021 attack.

Flippo also touted the endorsement of Richard Mack, a founding member of the Oath Keepers, another far-right militia group that participated in the Jan. 6 riot. More recently, Mack founded the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, a group that aims to spread anti-government beliefs amongst law enforcement, particularly county sheriffs.

A GBAO poll from August showed Benitez-Thompson leading Flippo by one percentage point.