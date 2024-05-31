search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

David McCormick’s wife was considered for UN role. Her ties to Saudi Arabia tanked it. 

Dina Powell negotiated business deals between Goldman Sachs and state-owned Saudi owned entities

By Jesse Valentine - May 31, 2024
Share
Dave McCormick
FILE - Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with attendees during a campaign event in Warminster, Pa., March 7, 2022. Millionaire candidates and billionaire investors are harnessing their considerable personal wealth to try to win competitive Republican primaries for open U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has contributed millions to a super PAC supporting McCormick. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dina Powell, the wife of Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Daivd McCormick, has portrayed herself as a Middle East expert. She appears to have acquired this expertise by working with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a body implicated in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Powell is a surrogate for McCormick’s campaign. For ten years, she was an executive at Goldman Sachs, dealing largely with international affairs. In 2017, President Donald Trump appointed her to be the first United States Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy. The Trump White House said Powell played a key role in shaping their Middle East policy.

“I have the unenviable task of introducing my wife,” McCormick said at a May 15 event in Bucks County.  “It’s kind of like being the warm up band for the Rolling Stones. But all of you know about this incredible woman who’s led at the highest levels of our government, was a Middle East expert [and] is the person that was the deputy national security adviser for President Trump.”

Powell left the White House in 2018 and returned to Goldman Sachs where she managed the company’s sovereign wealth funds portfolio. A sovereign wealth fund is a state-owned entity tasked with investing a portion of a country’s national wealth. Powell later did similar work for the investment firm BDT & MSD Partners.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May 2023 that Powell established deep ties with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund (PIF), while at Goldman Sachs. The PIF is controlled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). In May 2018, Powell facilitated a meeting between Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and MBS.

“MBS, you are the crown prince of Saudi Arabia,” Powell said at the summit. “And, David, you are the crown prince of Goldman Sachs. It will be good for you two to get to know each other.”

CNN reported that planes owned by the PIF were used to fly assassins into Istanbul, Turkey to carry out Khashoggi’s murder in Oct. 2018. The CIA said it was confident that MBS had personally ordered the killing.

At the time of Khashoggi’s murder, Powell was under consideration to be the Trump administration’s new U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She was forced to withdraw her name from consideration due to her ties to MBS.

Powell continued working with Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi’s murder. She reportedly helped negotiate a 2019 deal between Goldman Sachs and Saudi Aramco, a state-owned oil company.

McCormick has named foreign relations as a top issue in his U.S. Senate campaign and has accused Democrats of making “weak and harmful foreign policy decisions.” 

McCormick and Powell married in 2019.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about shooting reporters

Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about shooting reporters

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about shooting reporters

Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about shooting reporters

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
Mike Rogers’ ties to Chinese telecom giants fuel hypocrisy scandal

Mike Rogers’ ties to Chinese telecom giants fuel hypocrisy scandal

By Jesse Valentine - May 23, 2024
Democratic group unveils list of most corrupt 2024 candidates

Democratic group unveils list of most corrupt 2024 candidates

By Jesse Valentine - May 22, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
States are already collecting more abortion data. And HIPAA won’t always keep it private.

States are already collecting more abortion data. And HIPAA won’t always keep it private.

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun - May 31, 2024
All 6 Republicans in Colorado’s 4th District primary deny the science of climate change

All 6 Republicans in Colorado’s 4th District primary deny the science of climate change

By Chase Woodruff, Colorado Newsline - May 30, 2024
Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about shooting reporters

Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about shooting reporters

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republicans deceive voters about Jon Tester’s immigration stance

Republicans deceive voters about Jon Tester’s immigration stance

By Jesse Valentine - May 28, 2024
Republican Sam Brown worked for hardline anti-abortion group

Republican Sam Brown worked for hardline anti-abortion group

By Jesse Valentine - May 28, 2024