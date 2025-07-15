‘Defies common sense’: local papers torch GOP’s Medicaid, SNAP cuts

Across the country, local newspapers are running editorials slamming the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the Republican lawmakers who helped pass it.

The law, signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, includes sweeping cuts to Medicaid and SNAP to fund tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans. It also rolls back clean energy tax credits from the Biden administration and ramps up funding for ICE to carry out mass deportations. It is expected to add $3.9 trillion to the national debt.

The Virginian-Pilot editorial board says 323,000 Virginians could lose health care under the law, 204,000 could lose food assistance, and 20,000 clean energy jobs will likely be eliminated. The board singled out Reps. Jen Kiggans and Bill Willman for their support of the legislation.

“Kiggans and Wittman promised to protect Hampton Roads residents and jobs, and to fight for fiscal responsibility, only to fold when the moment demanded courage,” said the paper, which serves several cities and towns across southeastern Virginia.

Negative press from local outlets could create a vulnerability for the GOP, which will struggle to defend their narrow majority in the House of Representatives next year.

The NorthJersey.com editorial board took similar aim at Reps. Tom Kean Jr. and Jeff Van Drew, both of whom represent competitive swing districts.

“Each issued a statement hailing the Trump package’s passage — and each deflected from acknowledging its impacts on health care coverage for New Jersey residents,” said the editorial, which appeared in the North Jersey Media Group’s daily newspapers in Passaic and Bergen counties.. “Next year, as these congressmen pursue reelection, they should be prepared to be held accountable at the ballot box.”

Other papers have accused Republicans of hypocrisy, detailing how local lawmakers pledged to preserve Medicaid before ultimately backing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The Scranton Times-Tribune noted that Pennsylvania Rep. Rob Bresnahan said last month he would “protect Medicaid benefits for my constituents who rely on them.” Now, Bresnahan says the new law will help root out fraud in the program — a claim the Times-Tribune casts doubt on.

“We find his arguments that the bill won’t negatively affect some — if not all — of the more than 200,000 8th District residents currently receiving Medicaid — a quarter of the district’s residents according to numbers provided by Bresnahan himself — defy common sense,” the paper said.

The Fresno Bee made a similar critique of Rep. David Valadao.

“Since January, the representative for the 22nd Congressional District has publicly stated he would not support any effort to reduce federal spending on Medicaid, of which 68% of district residents rely on for their healthcare,” the Bee said. “What happened to Valadao in five days to change his mind? For one thing, he visited the White House … His office didn’t provide details of that reunion, but Trump has used such meetings to pressure reluctant lawmakers to do his bidding over that of the people.”

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters said Valadao and fellow California Reps. Young Kim and Ken Calvert may have sealed House Republicans’ fate by backing the bill.

“Republicans have a paper-thin House majority … and Valadao, Kim and Calvert barely survived past challenges,” Walters wrote. “What happens in the three targeted districts next year could easily determine which party will prevail, with potentially major consequences for the final two years of Trump’s presidency.”

But Democrats still face challenges. Many of the bill’s most damaging cuts won’t take effect until after the 2026 midterms—a delay that AZCentral columnist E.J. Montini suggests was intended to shield Arizona Reps. David Schweikert, Eli Crane, and Juan Ciscomani from difficult reelection battles.

“The billionaires will get their tax breaks right away, but the big pain to states like Arizona won’t happen until after November 2026,” Montini said. “Of course, by then the congressmembers who supported the bill will expect to have been reelected and can start laying out promises (that they won’t keep) for 2028.”

Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden tried to offset potential damage to his reelection with a social media post taking credit for a state law that will provide new funding for rural hospitals. Ruth Conniff, editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Examiner, called out the charade.

“Contrary to Van Orden’s triumphant tweets, he did not “secure” $1 billion for rural health care in Wisconsin,” Conniff wrote. “He had nothing to do with the bipartisan state budget deal that was drafted and rushed to completion in order to capture those funds — which, by the way, represent just a fraction of the billions the state stands to lose in Medicaid funds under the Republican mega bill Van Orden approved.”

A KFF poll from June 17 found that nearly 64% of American voters have a negative view of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Negative press may cause that figure to grow.