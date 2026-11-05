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Democrats sweep House and Senate in historic victory

Kansas elected its first Democratic senator in 94 years.

By Jesse Valentine - November 05, 2026
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Adam Hamilton wins
Democratic Senate candidate Adam Hamilton arrives on stage at a watch party after after winning his election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Democrats will control the House and Senate next year after flipping dozens of seats in Tuesday night’s elections.

It’s a sharp reversal from just two years ago, when many pundits declared the Democratic Party dead following President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The comeback was fueled by a national campaign focused on affordability. In TV ads and stump speeches, Democrats blamed Trump’s tariff policies and war with Iran for rising costs. They also hammered Republicans for backing $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts in the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“This is a change election, and we understand as House Democrats we need to deliver dramatic change,” said New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is likely to serve as the next Speaker of the House.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is next in line to lead the Senate, promised voters in a late-night victory speech that “relief is on the way.”

Some of Democrats’ most notable wins were in deep-red states and districts. Texas and South Carolina elected Democratic senators for the first time in decades, while Kansas elected its first Democratic senator in nearly a century. Races in Alaska and Mississippi were still too close to call as of Wednesday morning.

Democrats also flipped Senate seats in Maine and North Carolina while successfully defending seats in Georgia and Michigan.

“We worked tirelessly to overcome a major spending disadvantage, expanded the map by recruiting formidable candidates to bring states that Donald Trump won by double digits into the core battleground, and then won those races,” said New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who also serves as chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Democrats have pledged to use their new power to investigate Trump’s self-enrichment and pass legislation lowering costs.

Earlier this week, Trump said he would become “Mr. Veto” if Democrats won the House and Senate. 

Jesse Valentine
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