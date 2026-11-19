Democrats won’t officially control Congress until January 2027, but they’re already moving to fulfill a major campaign pledge: cracking down on data centers.

At least a dozen Democrats in the House or Senate have proposed or endorsed legislation in recent weeks that would ban data center development on public lands. President Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum have pushed for such developments, partially as a means of bypassing state and local opposition to the projects.

“These treasured lands are where people hunt, fish, hike and graze livestock,” said Oregon Rep. Maxine Dexter, who introduced the Protecting Our Public Lands from Data Centers Act on Nov. 11. “My bill keeps these lands safe from data centers now, and for the generations who come after us.”

The administration’s efforts and the Democratic response to it were first reported by ProPublica.

Data centers are large facilities that provide the computing power needed to run AI systems and other online services. The centers are controversial for their excessive use of electricity and water, which has been linked to rising utility costs in nearby communities.

Residents living close to data centers have also complained about the noise, which has been described as a constant, low-frequency hum, similar to that of an air conditioning unit.

Hundreds of municipalities have passed laws banning data center development. Lawmakers in New York are currently considering the first statewide data center ban. Allowing data centers on public land owned by the federal government would essentially create a loophole for developers to bypass these laws and build the facilities anyway.

“Our public lands aren’t a piggy bank for Trump’s powerful friends,” Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said on social media. Cortez Masto, who will lead the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee next year, says she is working on legislation to address the matter.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib introduced the No AI Data Centers on Federal Lands Act in July, but the legislation was blocked by House Republicans. She now tells ProPublica that she plans to revive the bill.

Democrats seized on the data center backlash in the 2026 midterms and were rewarded for it: they had flipped 44 House seats and nine Senate seats as of Nov. 19. Republicans, meanwhile, struggled to find a cohesive response to the issue, while top GOP campaign groups continued to rake in donations from Amazon, Meta, OpenAI, and other data center proponents.

Some Senate Republicans tried to claim the issue by advancing the Ratepayer Protection Act, a bill that would theoretically require large data centers to cover their own electricity costs rather than passing them on to consumers. Critics said the bill was largely symbolic, noting that while it requires state public utility commissions to hold hearings and consider standards for data center cost-sharing, those standards are not required to be enacted.

“It’s just fakery to try to fool voters into forgetting that Republicans spent the entire term trying to stop states from regulating AI,” Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy told Yahoo Finance.

A recent ABC News poll found that 66% of Americans oppose building more data centers in the United States, while 72% specifically oppose building data centers in their communities.