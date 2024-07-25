search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

DHHS finds “serious deficiencies” in performance of nonprofit led by wife of Lt. Gov. Robinson

Audit cites Balanced Nutrition, Inc. for improperly claiming reimbursement for kids’ meals, engaging in “less-than-arm length transactions”

By Ahmed Jallow, NC Newsline - July 25, 2024
Share
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

As a “sponsoring organization,” Balanced Nutrition Inc., a nonprofit led by Yolanda Hill, the wife of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, for several years helped childcare providers apply for and receive federal funding for kids’ meals under the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program, which is overseen by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The organization also filed monthly claims on behalf of providers to help the centers receive reimbursement for subsidized meals served to children enrolled in day care facilities.

However, according to a new DHHS audit summarized in a letter obtained by NC Newsline, Balanced Nutrition filed claims for one child care center, the Gingerbread Learning Center, for eight months between February and October 2023, and again in February 2024, even though the center did not submit a claim during those periods, suggesting that Balanced Nutrition improperly claimed reimbursement for meals that were not served.

DHHS said this was one of several “serious deficiencies” it has identified in Balanced Nutrition’s performance, including repeat violations like those from the 2023 audit previously reported by NC Newsline. These include failure to make valid meal claims, submitting claims for meals that didn’t meet CACFP nutritional standards, and failure to maintain accurate income eligibility applications for its sponsored facilities.

The letter also cited the nonprofit for failing to disclose arrangements with Hill’s family members. 

“Balanced Nutrition, Inc. did not disclose to the State agency less-than-arm length transactions relatives related to Yolanda Hill,” the letter read. “Labor expenses were claimed for Kimberly Cephas, daughter of Yolanda Hill. Balanced Nutrition, Inc. did not disclose or receive approval from the State agency regarding the less-than-arm length transaction.”

The letter goes on to state that “Due to the number and type of findings noted in the Federal Fiscal Year 2023-2024 compliance review and the presences of repeat findings from the Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023 compliance review, the State agency has determined that Balanced Nutrition, Inc. is seriously deficient in its operation of the CACFP.”

These findings come as Balanced Nutrition has refused multiple attempts by DHHS to schedule a routine exit conference as reported by NC Newsline last month, despite warnings by DHHS that it would issue a Notice of Serious Deficiency if Hill failed to respond.

DHHS on Wednesday sent the letter to Balanced Nutrition CEO Yolanda Hill, her daughter and operations manager Kimberly Cephas, and board chair Renee Matthews-Jones. The agency notified them of serious deficiencies and gave them 14 days to correct the problems.

The letter says the consequences for the nonprofit’s failures could include the disqualification of Balanced Nutrition from the Child and Adult Care Food Program. In addition, Hill, Cephas and Matthews-Jones could also face disqualification from participation in the program in the future and be placed on the National Disqualified List. While on the list, the three will not be able to “serve as a principal in any institution or facility or as a day care home provider in the CACFP,” according to the letter.

Earlier this year, Hill informed clients that she was shutting down her nonprofit because of her husband’s campaign for governor, as first reported by The Assembly, saying the demands of the campaign made it impossible for her to continue operating the nonprofit.

But WUNC and CBS17 later reported that Hill made the abrupt decision as the state was set to conduct a compliance review of her organization. She later claimed to WRAL that the DHHS was targeting Balanced Nutrition because of her husband.

Though Hill officially shut down Balanced Nutrition on April 30, she must still comply with DHHS demands because the agency had already scheduled a compliance review to begin two weeks prior to that date.

Other findings in the 2024 audit include failure to participate in program trainings conducted by DHHS on civil rights and other topics, and failure to accurately monitor facilities under its sponsorship.

Hill told WRAL in an interview earlier this year that her organization has been subjected to unwarranted scrutiny by DHHS due to its connection to her husband. She said that a DHHS employee had circulated Facebook photos of Hill with her husband to other DHHS employees to make them aware of the connection. Hill alleged the employee told colleagues that Hill had misled her about her husband’s identity.

This story was originally published by NC Newsline

WRAL reported that a DHHS spokesperson said the employee who purportedly shared the images was at one time in charge of reviewing Balanced Nutrition, but that the case was assigned to a different specialist in March 2023.

Robinson, who did extensive work for the nonprofit prior to the start of his political career, has also dismissed the scrutiny from DHHS officials as politically motivated. During a speech at the Republican National Convention last week in which he touted his campaign for governor, he pointed to his wife, saying in apparent reference to the matter, she had “been through the fire” and “when they came after me, they came after her as well.”

NC Newsline reached out to Hill Wednesday evening seeking comment on the letter and will update this report if and when she responds.

Ahmed Jallow, NC Newsline
Tags:

Recommended

Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

By Lucy Valeski, Michigan Advance - July 23, 2024
Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

By Jasper Scherer, Texas Tribune - July 16, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

By Lucy Valeski, Michigan Advance - July 23, 2024
Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

By Jasper Scherer, Texas Tribune - July 16, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
13 states with Republican governors opt out of summer food program for kids

13 states with Republican governors opt out of summer food program for kids

By Robbie Sequeira, Stateline - June 27, 2024
Whitmer creates task force aiming to prevent gun violence in Michigan

Whitmer creates task force aiming to prevent gun violence in Michigan

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - June 20, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

By Cami Koons, Kansas Reflector - July 25, 2024
Doctors at Ossoff Decatur hearing say Georgia’s six-week abortion ban endangers patients

Doctors at Ossoff Decatur hearing say Georgia’s six-week abortion ban endangers patients

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder - July 24, 2024
NC Attorney General candidate Dan Bishop fought to allow discrimination and ban abortion

NC Attorney General candidate Dan Bishop fought to allow discrimination and ban abortion

By Jesse Valentine - July 24, 2024
Horsford credits Biden for $800 million to help tribal communities in NV deal with climate impacts

Horsford credits Biden for $800 million to help tribal communities in NV deal with climate impacts

By Michael Lyle, Nevada Current - July 23, 2024
Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

By Lucy Valeski, Michigan Advance - July 23, 2024