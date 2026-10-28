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Did Brian Mast’s company get a farm credit for undeveloped land?

Mast represents Florida’s 21st congressional district.

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2026
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Brian Mast
UNITED STATES - JULY 21: Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., leaves a House Republican Conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

A company owned by Florida Rep. Brian Mast received an agricultural tax credit for a seemingly undeveloped parcel of land.

Mast owns 4M Properties of South Florida LLC, a real estate investment and holding company based in Palm City, FL. The company has owned a 9.78-acre parcel in St. Lucie County since 2020.

Last year, the parcel was granted a $712,631 credit, slashing its tax bill by more than 98%. The state grants the credit to “lands that are used primarily for bona fide agricultural purposes” and explicitly prohibits “land used primarily for residential, developmental, or investment purposes” from receiving it.

Property records and photos suggest the land is undeveloped and not currently being used for commercial or residential purposes. There is no record of a structure on the land since a 2018 demolition.

St. Lucie County purports to inspect the eligibility of every parcel claiming the agricultural credit. Owners are expected to provide documentation of feed, seed, fertilizer, and irrigation expenses to help with the process.

Mast was elected to Congress in 2016 and is required to submit annual financial disclosures cataloging his assets. Mast never listed the St. Lucie County parcel prior to 2024 and he never reported earning any income from the land.

Mast is running for a sixth term this year. His Democratic opponent is Coast Guard Reserve Lieutenant James Martin.

A Mast campaign spokesperson did not respond to questions for this story.

Jesse Valentine
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