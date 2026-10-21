DiLorenzo has millions tied to offshore tax havens

Republican House candidate Anthony DiLorenzo has a large financial stake in companies that take advantage of offshore tax havens.

DiLorenzo, an auto dealer, is vying to represent New Hampshire’s 1st District. His Democratic opponent is former Portsmouth city councilor Stefany Shaheen.

DiLorenzo reported a 50% interest in Portsmouth Two Reinsurance, Ltd. on his personal financial disclosures. The holding is valued at up to $5 million.

Portsmouth Two Reinsurance is incorporated in Turks and Caicos, which is infamous for collecting little to no corporate income tax. Companies will sometimes base operations in the territory on paper in order to lessen tax bills in the United States and elsewhere. Many feel this is tantamount to tax evasion.

DiLorenzo reported earning up to $1 million from his Portsmouth Two Reinsurance holding last year.

Portsmouth Two Reinsurance appears to be a part of a galaxy of companies in which DiLorenzo has an interest, all of which are based in Turks and Caicos.

He reported a 10% interest each in Portsmouth Three Reinsurance and Portsmouth Four Reinsurance, which are valued at up to $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

DiLorenzo told WMUR in March that it is “a common practice” for reinsurance companies to do business offshore.

This is not the first time DiLorenzo’s finances have stirred questions. He reported taking two personal loans earlier this year from a car dealership he founded, potentially violating campaign finance laws that prohibit corporate contributions directly to candidates.

DiLorenzo’s campaign has repeatedly insisted that he is in full compliance with finance laws.

In an Oct. 18 interview, Shaheen compared DiLorenzo’s financial dealings to President Donald Trump’s financial corruption.

“Anthony DiLorenzo is much like President Donald Trump,” Shaheen said. “He believes he’s above the law, above the rules.”

Polls suggest Shaheen and DiLorenzo are in a tied race.