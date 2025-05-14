search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

About 9.9 million receive Medicaid because of a physical or mental disability.

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2025
Share
woman in wheelchair protests congress
UNITED STATES - MAY 13: Demonstrators calling for preservation of Medicaid funding, are removed from the House Energy and Commerce markup of the FY2025 budget resolution in Rayburn building on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Twenty-six people, some with physical disabilities, were arrested by Capitol police while protesting Republican efforts to gut Medicaid on Tuesday night.

All week, House Republicans have been finalizing a reconciliation bill that aims to cut $625 billion from the health care program by imposing work requirements and limiting the federal funding provided to states for Medicaid.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that about 7.6 million Americans would lose their health insurance under the proposal.

“People feel very strongly because they know they’re losing their health care,” said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), who was present during the arrests.

The protests were partially organized by ADAPT, a disability rights organization. Demonstrators, many of whom were in wheelchairs, lined the hallways of the U.S. Capitol and attempted to block lawmakers from entering the hearing room where the bill was being negotiated.

Capitol Police said in a statement that it is illegal to protest inside Congressional buildings.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) estimates that about 9.9 million Medicaid recipients qualify for the program because of a physical disability or mental health condition. That accounts for about 11% of all Medicaid recipients.

This likely represents only a portion of disabled people on Medicaid, since many others qualify for the program based on factors like income or other chronic health conditions.

In-home care for disabled people is one of Medicaid’s largest expenditures.

“I’m weary of fighting for the right to exist,” Julie Farrar, an ADAPT activist, told Politico. “We have been fighting for making the system better, and now we have an administration that completely wants to dismantle all of the spider web of support that we have.”

President Donald Trump explicitly promised on the campaign trail not to cut Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security. He repeated this pledge in February during an interview with Sean Hannity.

“Medicare, Medicaid—none of that stuff is going to be touched,” Trump said. “We won’t have to.”

The proposed cuts to Medicaid would help fund an extension of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which primarily benefited wealthy people and big corporations.

ADAPT organized protests in the U.S. Capitol in 2017 when Trump and House Republicans were trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. That effort to repeal Obamacare ultimately died in the U.S. Senate.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - April 24, 2025
Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

By Jesse Valentine - April 22, 2025
Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

By Jesse Valentine - April 21, 2025
“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

By Bonnie Fuller - April 21, 2025
Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

By Jesse Valentine - April 17, 2025
Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

By Jesse Valentine - April 16, 2025
North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

By Jesse Valentine - April 11, 2025
Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2025
Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2025
Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Trump’s antiwar claims don’t hold up in leaked group chat

Trump’s antiwar claims don’t hold up in leaked group chat

By Jesse Valentine - March 28, 2025
Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2025
GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

By Jesse Valentine - March 18, 2025
HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2025