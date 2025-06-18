search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

A proposal to decrease the number of incidents FEMA responds to also appears in Project 2025.

By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2025
Share
FEMA sign
UNITED STATES - MARCH 6: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA ) headquarters in Washington on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is exploring ways to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to a report from Bloomberg News.

FEMA is a federal agency that provides disaster relief to states for an array of catastrophes, such as hurricanes, wildfires, and pandemics.

At Noem’s direction, FEMA produced a March 25 memo outlining how the agency could be abolished and restructured. Notable recommendations include providing smaller amounts of aid for fewer incidents and ending long-term housing assistance for disaster victims.

Carrie Speranza, a former FEMA adviser, told Bloomberg that “this just means you should not expect to see FEMA on the ground unless it’s 9/11, Katrina, [or] Superstorm Sandy.”

The proposal to decrease the number of incidents FEMA responds to also appears in Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s blueprint for a second Trump presidency.

President Jimmy Carter created FEMA as a standalone agency in 1979, after states struggled to respond to toxic waste in New York’s Love Canal and the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island in New Jersey. It was folded into the Department of Homeland Security following the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Republicans have targeted FEMA since its inception. Mitt Romney proposed eliminating the agency when he ran for president in 2012. President Donald Trump proposed cutting $667 million from the agency in 2019, but it was rejected by the Democratically controlled Congress.

That same year, Trump stripped millions from FEMA to spend on border security—less than five months before the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States.

Today, FEMA’s budget is $20.3 billion.

In his second term, Trump has already cut funding for a FEMA grant program that helps states prepare for major storms. An analysis by CBS News found that these cuts will disproportionately affect states that supported Trump in the 2024 election. 

This includes North Carolina, which was ravaged by Hurricane Helene last year.

Any attempt to abolish FEMA will likely face legal challenges. Like the Department of Education, the White House cannot fully eliminate the agency without congressional consent.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

By Jesse Valentine - June 17, 2025
Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

By Jesse Valentine - June 17, 2025
Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

By Jesse Valentine - April 17, 2025
Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

By Jesse Valentine - April 16, 2025
Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

By Jesse Valentine - June 17, 2025
New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

By Jesse Valentine - June 13, 2025
Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2025
“An Abortion Saved My Life After I Got Leukemia”

“An Abortion Saved My Life After I Got Leukemia”

By Bonnie Fuller - June 10, 2025
Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2025
Republican bill makes it easier for Trump to fire federal workers

Republican bill makes it easier for Trump to fire federal workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 04, 2025
Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

By Bonnie Fuller - June 03, 2025
How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

By Jesse Valentine - May 23, 2025
Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

By Jesse Valentine - May 20, 2025
Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

By Bonnie Fuller - May 16, 2025
It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

By Jesse Valentine - May 15, 2025
Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2025
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - April 24, 2025
Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

By Jesse Valentine - April 22, 2025
Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

By Jesse Valentine - April 21, 2025
“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

By Bonnie Fuller - April 21, 2025