Drazan staffer had teaching license revoked for alleged sexual misconduct

A high-ranking Christine Drazan campaign staffer had his teaching license revoked for engaging in sexual conversations with students. His license was reinstated a decade later, but the findings that led to the revocation were never invalidated.

Kyle Bunch currently serves as Drazan’s Director of Coalitions and Grassroots Engagement. His LinkedIn profile states that he taught “biology and religion” at Central Catholic High School in Portland, OR, from August 2011 to June 2012 before transitioning to the insurance industry.

A 2013 document from the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) says it “received a report from the administration of Central Catholic High School” indicating that Bunch “had violated professional standards regarding student / teacher boundaries.”

A TSPC investigation determined that Bunch had “employed students to work on his private residence” and that he had “engaged in verbal conduct of a sexual nature with students” that included discussing the students’ sexual activities and sharing his own sexual stories.

The document concludes that Bunch “engaged in inappropriate communications with a student” and would have his teaching license revoked as punishment. Bunch signed the document, acknowledging that there was enough evidence to justify the revocation.

KATU News included Bunch’s name on a 2014 list of Oregon teachers who had been recently fired for inappropriate sexual behavior. He was never charged with a crime.

It appears Bunch may now have some involvement with the Teens for Drazan group. On Oct. 2, a high school student and Teens for Drazan volunteer made a public Facebook post thanking Bunch for “letting us hitch hike with you” to a campaign event in Eugene.

The Drazan campaign did not respond to questions concerning how Bunch was hired or if they were aware of his conduct.

Bunch’s teaching license was reinstated with a two-year probationary status in April 2024. A TSPC document states that Bunch “provided documentation required for the reinstatement process” and “participated in an interview with a Commission investigator.”

The reinstatement does not overturn the original findings that led to the revocation. Bunch was required to complete training on “teacher/student boundaries” as a part of his probation.

Bunch also did not respond to questions for this story. An individual identifying themselves as Jack Bennington, however, emailed an April 2026 letter from TSPC to Bunch notifying him that his probationary period had ended.

Bennington did not respond to follow-up questions about his identity or whether he has any relationship to the Drazan campaign.

This was not the only time Bunch was reprimanded for bad behavior.

Bunch was a licensed insurance agent in Oregon before the state imposed a three-year suspension on his license in February 2026. The suspension notice says Bunch canceled two clients’ insurance policies without their knowledge, forged one client’s signature on a cancellation letter, and admitted to the conduct during an investigation.

Drazan is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek, whom she previously accused of not doing enough to stand up to sexual harassment.

A recent Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Kotek narrowly leading Drazan by two points.