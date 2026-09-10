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Drazan’s record favors Oregon landlords

The monthly rent for a one-bedroom in the state increased by 14% from 2019 to 2023.

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
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Christine Drazan
Christine Drazan, Republican nominee in the governor's race in Oregon, speaks in Portland, Ore. on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

Christine Drazan consistently sided with big landlords and property management companies in the legislature. Now, she’s the Republican nominee for Oregon governor, and housing costs are expected to be a major issue in the race.

Drazan served in the Oregon House of Representatives from 2019 to 2022 and returned to the body in January 2025. She was selected to fill a vacancy in the Oregon Senate in October 2025.

In April 2025, Drazan voted against HB 3521, which requires landlords to compensate potential tenants if the landlord backs out of an agreement to rent a dwelling after accepting a deposit. The bill passed with only Democratic votes and was signed into law by Gov. Tina Kotek.

A month earlier, Drazan opposed HB 3378, which requires landlords to provide a way of accessing a housing unit other than through smartphones or similar devices. The bill passed with bipartisan support and was also signed into law by Kotek.

In May 2025, Drazan was one of only nine legislators to vote against SB 973. Oregon landlords who receive public funding are generally required to offer some or all units at a cost affordable to people earning below a certain income level. The law requires landlords to notify applicants and tenants when those requirements may end.

Drazan also opposed SB 608 in 2019, which prohibits landlords from terminating a month-to-month lease without cause after a tenant has lived in a unit for more than 12 months.

Drazan’s husband, Dan Drazan, is an attorney specializing in real estate and commercial lease disputes with the law firm Dunn Carney. Drazan has never filed a conflict of interest statement in relation to her husband’s work.

U.S. News and World Report ranks Oregon as the 12th least affordable state in the country. A State of Oregon Employment Department analysis found that the monthly rent for a one-bedroom in the state increased by 14% between 2019 and 2023.

Kotek lists housing affordability as a top priority on her reelection campaign website.

Jesse Valentine
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