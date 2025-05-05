search
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears served on the Virginia Board of Education from 2011 to 2015.

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Earle-Sears presides over Virginia senate
FILE - Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears gestures as she presides over the Senate during the session at the state Capitol on Feb. 8, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, who previously steered clear of LGBTQ issues, has made anti-trans rhetoric a centerpiece of her 2025 campaign. The shift has prompted accusations of political opportunism.

Earle-Sears has served as lieutenant governor of Virginia since 2022. She launched her bid for governor last year.

In January, Earle-Sears attacked her Democratic opponent, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, for backing legislation that prohibits discrimination for sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Congresswoman Spanberger voted for a bill that ‘prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and GENDER IDENTITY in areas including public accommodations and facilities’,” Earle-Sears wrote on Facebook. “This is not leadership—it’s dangerous. Virginians deserve a governor who will stand up for common sense and protect our families.”

That same month, Earle-Sears called for state legislation banning transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. 

In February, she celebrated an executive order from President Donald Trump that seeks to impose a similar prohibition and attacked the state organization in charge of school sports for refusing to comply with the order.

“Girls’ sports are for girls. Period,” Earle-Sears said on X. “The Virginia High School League is refusing to follow federal law and President Trump’s executive order, putting our state at legal risk and young women in danger. Every female athlete deserves a level playing field — this is non-negotiable.”

Earle-Sears served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004 and on the Virginia Board of Education from 2011 to 2015. In the latter position, she played a direct role in crafting policies, rules, and regulations for Virginia’s public schools.

In 2014, when Earle-Sears was vice president of the board, Gloucester High School in Gloucester, VA became a site of controversy when parents objected to a trans student being permitted to use the bathroom that matched their gender identity.

The Gloucester school board ultimately voted to ban the student from using the bathroom. The Virginia Board of Education, however, declined to weigh in.

That same month, the board issued a public statement that it had no guidelines regarding transgender students and did not intend to impose any.

Earle-Sears’ sudden interest in trans issues has coincided with it becoming a wedge issue in Republican politics.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin won in 2021 after campaigning hard on giving parents more control over public schools—including how those schools handled LGBTQ issues. Many credited that focus with helping him win.

In a Washington Post-Schar School poll, however, 50% of respondents said Democrats are better at handling issues related to transgender people. Only 33% said Republicans.

An Earle-Sears campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jesse Valentine
