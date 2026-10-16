Examining Mike Turner’s pro-war record

Ohio Rep. Mike Turner has consistently supported foreign wars, including the current conflict in Iran.

Turner was elected to Congress in 2002 and currently represents his state’s 10th District. He is running for a 13th term this year.

Between March and September 2026, Turner voted six times against ending the Iran War. The conflict has led to a steep spike in gas prices that now has many Americans paying well over $4 a gallon at the pump.

The conflict is also seen as a broken promise by President Donald Trump, who pledged to start no new wars if elected.

Turner has repeatedly said the war is necessary to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The veracity of this claim has been questioned by foreign policy experts, including Trump’s own former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent.

Polling suggests that Turner’s support for the war puts him out of step with most voters. A new Pew Research Center survey found 65% of Americans disapprove of the conflict and how it is being handled.

Turner was similarly supportive of the Iraq War that lasted from 2003 to 2011 and claimed the lives of more than 4,500 U.S. servicemembers.

In 2006, Turner told KPBS that those opposing the Iraq War were only trying to score political points.

“I regret that this issue, of Iraq, continues to be made a political issue,” he said. “Something as simple as the war on terror, where we should have full and unanimous support from everyone, turns into a litany of political complaints and assaults on the administration.”

In 2018, Turner described Trump’s airstrikes on Syria as “necessary action.”

OpenSecrets, a nonprofit that tracks campaign finance issues, says Turner has received more than $2 million in campaign contributions from the defense industry and related interests. As of 2024, Turner ranked as the ninth-highest recipient of defense industry cash.

Turner’s Democratic opponent this year is Air Force veteran Kristina Knickerbocker, who said in June that she will vote to end the Iran war if elected.

“As a veteran, I know the true cost of war,” Knickerbocker said. “I would never vote to send our troops into harm’s way without a plan, a purpose, and the full authorization of Congress.”