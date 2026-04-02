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Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers urge Trump to scrap disastrous tariff policy

“It’s not too late to change course and finally focus on what Americans actually care about,” the lawmakers said.

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2026
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President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

A group of Democratic state legislators sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to abandon the disastrous tariff policy that he implemented one year ago this week.

The letter recounts how Trump declared April 2 “Liberation Day’ before imposing tariffs on 90 countries, promising it would bring back American manufacturing and create jobs.

“Instead, your Liberation Day tariffs have liberated our constituents of their savings, their jobs, and their economic security,” the letter says.

A tariff is essentially a tax on imported goods. The tax is paid by American companies and the additional cost is often passed onto consumers in the form of higher prices. A Tax Foundation analysis found the tariffs drove up retail prices by 7% last year. Some of the hardest-hit products include cars, clothes, toys, and furniture.

The tariffs have faced multiple legal challenges. In February, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the legal authority Trump used to impose the tariffs was unlawful, but left the door open for him to try reinstating the tariffs through other means.

Trump has also lifted some tariffs and imposed new ones, all of which has created a confusing patchwork that businesses and consumers are now struggling to navigate.

“The manufacturing sector has lost tens of thousands of jobs, with employment declining every single month through December,” the letter continues. “The economy has slowed to a crawl, with GDP growth of just 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025.”

Many economists argue that Trump’s tariffs exacerbated an already dire affordability crisis created by stubborn inflation and corporate greed. That crisis has gotten worse since the U.S. invaded Iran last month, causing gas prices to surge above $4 a gallon for the first time in three years.

The letter calls on Trump to revoke his tariffs, refund tariff costs to the American people, and prioritize affordability, particularly for working families.

“It’s not too late to change course and finally focus on what Americans actually care about,” the letter concludes.

The letter is signed by legislators from Maryland, New Hampshire, Illinois, Iowa, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, Minnesota, and Michigan. One of the signatories is Maryland Rep. Adrian Boafo, who is currently running for Congress.

Jesse Valentine
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