search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

Millions of Americans are expected to drop health insurance because of increased costs.

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Share
John Thune press conference
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., center, is joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, during a news conference at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Fifty-six legislators from 20 states signed a letter urging Senate Majority Leader John Thune to hold a vote on extending Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) tax credits.

“On January 1 of this year, at least 20 million Americans rang in the new year with massive increases in their health care premiums,” the letter says. “This didn’t happen by accident. President Trump and Republicans like yourself in Washington, D.C. decided to kill the enhanced premium tax credits that kept health care affordable for those Americans.”

The credits, which were created by Democrats as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan, reduced the cost of some Obamacare plans. Many enrollees have seen their premiums double and even quadruple since the credits expired on Jan. 1. Millions of Americans are expected to drop health insurance altogether instead of paying the increased rates.

On Jan. 8, 17 House Republicans joined with Democrats to pass a clean, three-year extension of the credits. President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson opposed this effort. Thune has not said whether he’ll bring the bill to the Senate floor.

“Killing these credits was a conscious choice to dismantle the progress we have made and plunge Americans into financial instability and uncertainty,” the letter continues. “You can’t reverse the damage already done, but luckily for you, House Democrats have given Republicans a lifeline.”

The expiration of the tax credits is likely to exacerbate America’s mounting affordability crisis. A CBS poll from December found that more than 70% of Americans now report struggling to pay for health care, housing, and groceries.

The cost of living has already emerged as a major issue in the 2026 elections. Several of the letter’s signatories are from states with marquee Senate races this year, including Georgia, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio. 

Democratic candidates in these races have made the tax credits a centerpiece of their campaigns.

“Half a million Georgians, it’s projected, will lose their coverage altogether,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said last month. “More than a million more will see their premiums double or worse. This is a choice. What’s the point of having all this power if you won’t use it to help people?”

A portion of the letter focuses on how eliminating the credits will impact young people. It asserts that rising premiums and unmanageable medical debt are what force many people in their 20s and 30s to delay buying homes or starting families.

The letter was organized by the progressive group Defend America Action.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

By Jesse Valentine - November 21, 2025
Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

By Bonnie Fuller - January 21, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

By Bonnie Fuller - January 13, 2026
NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

By Jesse Valentine - January 12, 2026
Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

By Bonnie Fuller - January 06, 2026
Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

By Jesse Valentine - December 30, 2025
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

By Bonnie Fuller - December 11, 2025
Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

By Jesse Valentine - December 10, 2025
NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

By Jesse Valentine - December 09, 2025
Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

By Jesse Valentine - December 03, 2025
Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

By Jesse Valentine - November 25, 2025
Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

By Jesse Valentine - November 24, 2025
Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

By Jesse Valentine - November 21, 2025
House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

By Jesse Valentine - November 20, 2025
Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

By Jesse Valentine - November 18, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

By Bonnie Fuller - November 13, 2025
Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2025
‘Ticket to Ride’ and pickle sandwiches: The family life behind Abigail Spanberger’s campaign

‘Ticket to Ride’ and pickle sandwiches: The family life behind Abigail Spanberger’s campaign

By Bonnie Fuller - November 03, 2025
Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

By Bonnie Fuller - October 31, 2025
Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2025
Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

By Jesse Valentine - October 27, 2025
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .