False attack ad says Benitez-Thompson backed early release for killers

Democrat Teresa Benitez-Thompson did not support the early release of violent criminals from prison, contrary to claims in a new attack ad.

The ad is being run by Republican candidate David Flippo. Benitez-Thompson and Flippo are competing to represent Nevada’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The ad is narrated by Kimberly Mull, an activist who survived a December 2017 rape and violent assault inside her Reno home.

“When Teresa Benitez-Thompson was chief of staff at the attorney general’s office,” Mull says straight to camera, “she supported the release of six murderers and four domestic violence felons.”

This claim dramatically overstates Benitez-Thompson’s role at the attorney general’s office and omits her extensive work creating new protections for assault survivors and bringing their perpetrators to justice, which Mull had previously praised.

Benitez-Thompson was elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2010 and served as Majority Leader of the body from 2016 to 2022. She then served as chief of staff to Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Benitez-Thompson is not a lawyer, and her chief of staff duties were largely administrative and managerial. She did not have oversight or input on pardons, criminal sentencing, or early releases.

The scope of Benitez-Thompson’s duties is confirmed by an Office of the Nevada Attorney General biennial report for 2022 to 2024 and an organizational chart released in 2025.

In 2017, Benitez-Thompson sponsored Assembly Bill 97, which required police to provide rape kits to forensic labs within 30 days of receiving them. It also compelled labs to test those kits within 180 days of receipt.

Nevada Public Radio reports that there were more than 6,400 untested rape kits in the southern part of the state at the time, some of which dated back to the 1980s.

Mull testified in support of the bill and publicly thanked Benitez-Thompson the following year for helping shepherd it into law.

Benitez-Thompson has done other notable criminal justice work. In 2019, she cosponsored Assembly Bill 176, also known as the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights. The law gave assault survivors access to victim advocates and empowered them to more closely monitor the progress of their investigations.

In 2017, she sponsored two laws raising prison terms for abuse, neglect, and exploitation of seniors and other vulnerable adults.

Last year, while working with the attorney general’s office, Benitez-Thompson oversaw the implementation of NV S.A.V.E., a notification system that alerts registered users to changes in an offender’s custody status, helping victims make safety plans.

The Nevada Independent reported last year that Benitez-Thompson helped restore funding for the attorney general’s office Sexual Assault Services Program after the Trump administration withheld the federal funds allotted for it.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Flippo’s campaign. The race to represent Nevada’s 2nd District is considered one of the most competitive in the country.