 Far-right extremist Jack Posobiec to speak at event for North Carolina Trump supporters

The campaign to reelect former President Donald Trump will host a virtual training event that features Jack Posobiec, a purveyor of far-right conspiracy theories.

An invite indicates that the Aug. 13 event was organized by Trump’s North Carolina campaign team and will focus on their strategy to win the crucial swing state in November.

“Attendees will receive insider insights from Jack Posobiec on the campaign’s efforts and the plan to help President Trump and VP Nominee Senator Vance win North Carolina this year,” the invite states.

Posobiec served as a United States Navy intelligence officer from 2010 to 2017. He resigned from the Navy in March 2017 and had his security clearance suspended a few months later. Posobiec claims that his military background makes him privy to the inner workings of the U.S. government. Despite this, many of his so-called predictions and scoops have not come to fruition.

Posobiec now describes himself as a “Republican political operative.” From 2017 to 2019, he worked for the far-right One America News Network. Since 2021, he has been affiliated with Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump nonprofit that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.

Posobiec has also been a guest on the “War Room” podcast hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have accused Posobiec of being anti semitic. In a 2016 social media post, Posobiec put three parentheses around the name of CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer. At the time, white supremacists used three parentheses around names as a way of targeting prominent Jewish people.

In 2017, Posobiec organized a protest in Washington D.C. in support of Bannon who had recently been fired from the White House. In a video from the protest, Posobiec interviewed three known neo-Nazis: Edward Clark, Jeffrey Clark, and Patrick Casey. In 2018, federal authorities linked Edward and Jeffrey Clark to the gunman who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA.

One month after the Bannon protest, Edward and Jeffrey Clark assisted Posobiec in creating a video. The video falsely suggested that Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee employee who was likely killed in an armed robbery in 2016, was actually murdered by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. There is no evidence to support this theory.

Earlier this year, Posobiec addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference. In his speech, he called for overthrowing democracy and praised the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Welcome to the end of democracy,” Posobiec said. “We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it.”

Last week, USA Today reported that Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, wrote a blurb supporting Posobiec’s forthcoming book. The book, entitled “Unhumans,” argues that leftists are a threat to society and need to be suppressed by the government.

Trump has praised Posobiec and frequently shares his content on social media. The North Carolina event, however, is a rare example of Posobiec being tied directly to Trump’s campaign.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to questions for this story.