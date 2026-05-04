Fitzpatrick pushes false FBI claim against Democratic opponent

Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick spread a verifiable lie when he said his Democratic opponent was under investigation by the FBI.

Fitzpatrick’s campaign made the false claim about Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie in a series of Facebook ads that ran last month. The lie was repeated on a campaign website and in several press releases from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

“After 25 years as a career politician, FBI Criminal Corruption Subject Robert Harvie now calls himself a king,” one ad says. “He is an arrogant, entitled elitist who looks down on the middle class.”

The false claim appears to stem from a 2022 Levittown Now report about Harvie and a handful of other Falls Township officials testifying before a grand jury in Philadelphia as part of a federal probe. Those who testified were asked about political donations and union contracts related to the Pennsbury School District.

Despite his testimony, Harvie is not under investigation and has not been accused or charged with a crime.

The false claim about Harvie was first made in a series of political mailers sent out in 2023 boosting Republican candidates in the region. Some of those candidates acknowledged that the mailers were spreading disinformation, apologized for their content, and blamed the lies on the state Republican Party.

Fitzpatrick’s decision to revive the lie suggests that his campaign may be in trouble. Democrats have identified him as one of the most vulnerable House Republicans facing reelection in 2026. A Public Policy Polling survey from late last year showed Fitzpatrick and Harvie in a statistical tie.

Harvie said in 2023 that those spreading the investigation lie “cannot be trusted to campaign honestly, let alone govern with integrity.”

Harvie is just one Democrat vying to take on Fitzpatrick in November. Fitzpatrick’s challenger will be chosen in a May 19 primary.