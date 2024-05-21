search
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

When Ayotte worked with Caterpillar Inc. the company offshored over 2,000 jobs.

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Kelly Ayotte
Former Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Lanconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H. Ayotte has announced Monday, July 24, 2023, she'll be running for governor. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who is now running for governor in New Hampshire, was on a senate committee that investigated the construction goods maker Caterpillar Inc. She later joined the company’s board. The transition could leave Ayotte vulnerable to accusations of corruption.

Ayotte served one term in the senate from 2011 to 2017. During that time, she was on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI). The subcommittee investigates matters of public interest, such as corporate fraud and compliance.

In 2014, PSI investigated Caterpillar Inc. The company was accused of transfering funds to a subsidiary in Switzerland to avoid paying U.S. taxes. The subcommittee ultimately found that Caterpillar Inc. avoided paying $2.4 billion in income taxes over 13 years. 

Ayotte was conspicuously tight-lipped during the bipartisan investigation. She did not attend a hearing on the subcommittee’s findings nor did her office put out a press release.

PSI’s findings have led to other investigations of Caterpillar Inc. In March 2017, the company’s Illinois headquarters was raided by multiple federal agencies as a part of an investigation into the their offshore tax practices.

Ayotte lost her bid for a second senate term in 2016 to current Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. In August 2017, a few months after the raid, Ayotte joined the board of Caterpillar Inc. One of her stated duties was to advise on international trade.

“Senator Ayotte’s significant government experience is valuable for the company as it addresses a broad range of business issues,” the company said in a statement announcing the hire.

Between 2017 and 2022, Caterpillar Inc. paid Ayotte nearly $2 million. In that time, the company offshored more than 2,000 jobs.

As a legislator, Ayotte voted against multiple bills that sought to disincentivize offshoring. That includes opposing a 2012 bill that would’ve eliminated tax deductions for companies that ship jobs abroad.

Ayotte launched her campaign for New Hampshire’s open governor seat last year. She is currently locked in a competitive Republican primary against former state Sen. Chuck Morse. The primary is scheduled for Sept. 10.

An Ayotte spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Jesse Valentine

Dan Patrick rails against spending as state drops thousands on his office upgrades

By Jesse Valentine - May 22, 2024
By Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury , Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury , Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury and Charlotte Rene Woods, Virginia Mercury - May 20, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 22, 2024
By Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury , Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury , Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury and Charlotte Rene Woods, Virginia Mercury - May 20, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
By Skylar Laird, South Carolina Daily Gazette - May 09, 2024
By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
By - December 15, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
By Anna Claire Vollers - May 22, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 22, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 22, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024