Forward Majority celebrates Democratic trifecta wins in four states

The group Forward Majority says it realized a 10-year goal last week when Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona legislatures.

Each of these states will now have trifectas where Democrats run the governorship as well as the state house and senate, enabling them to pass bills with little to no obstruction from Republicans.

Forward Majority said in a post-election memo that Democratic legislators in these states are now free to protect abortion access, reduce utility costs, and resist Republican gerrymanders.

Forward Majority was launched in 2017 with the explicit goal of electing more Democrats to state legislatures. This year, the group sank more than $33 million into races across the country. It also worked with an affiliated group to encourage Black voter turnout in Georgia.

Pennsylvania has not had a Democratic trifecta since 1993, Wisconsin since 2010, Michigan since 2024, and Arizona since 1966.

The memo also noted that Democrats picked up legislature seats in other battleground states, like New Hampshire, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

These were hard-fought victories for Forward Majority. Billionaires Jeffrey Yass and Elon Musk both spent millions boosting Republican legislature candidates in competitive races.

Forward Majority also had a full-circle moment on election night. In 2018, the group ran an ad supporting James Talarico’s election to the Texas legislature. Talarico was elected to the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3.

“These new seats can’t be rentals; they need to stay Democratic,” the memo concludes. “We will continue to invest in races that can deliver majorities.”