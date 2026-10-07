Garrity slams executive order protecting abortion seekers

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity denounced an executive order protecting doctors and women from other states’ anti-abortion laws.

Garrity is now challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has made his record on reproductive rights a focal point of his reelection campaign.

The executive order was issued by former Gov. Tom Wolf in July 2022. It directed state agencies not to assist other states in investigating women who travel to Pennsylvania to receive abortion care. It also bolstered protections for Pennsylvania doctors who treat out-of-state patients.

That same month, Garrity told the Generally Assembled podcast that the order was “shameful.” She would have the power to rescind it if elected.

Thirteen states currently have total abortion bans with few or no exceptions. These include West Virginia, which borders Pennsylvania. In 2022, nearly 10% of all abortions performed in Pennsylvania were for residents of other states.

Garrity’s anti-abortion views have come under scrutiny before. Last year, she said it was “totally ridiculous” that Shapiro cut off public funding for organizations that support crisis pregnancy centers, facilities that masquerade as health care providers but actually work to dissuade women from getting abortions, often by peddling medical disinformation.

Garrity revisited this topic in July, telling the Bob Cardaro Show that the decision proved Shapiro is “all for killing babies.”

Jason Richey, Garrity’s running mate, said in May that restoring funding for crisis pregnancy centers could happen on “day one” of a Garrity administration.

Garrity’s campaign has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation and Life PAC, two groups that back total abortion bans. Her past campaigns were also endorsed by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, another anti-abortion group.

Shapiro’s reelection campaign has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood. Many polls show Shapiro with a formidable lead.