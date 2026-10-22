Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

South Carolina Sen. Darline Graham has accepted campaign donations from individuals linked to sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Graham was appointed to the Senate earlier this year to replace her brother, the deceased Sen. Lindsay Graham. She is now running for a full term against Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews.

In August, Graham’s campaign received $14,000 from Stephen A. Schwarzman, the billionaire CEO of the private equity firm Blackstone, and his wife, Christine. The total was split across two $7,000 donations.

Schwarzman and Epstein were both members of the Core Club, an exclusive group of New York City-based power brokers. Another notable member was rapper Sean Combs, who is currently serving a prison sentence on human trafficking charges.

Last year, the Justice Department published a trove of documents related to its investigation into Epstein. Schwarzman’s name appeared in the documents 23 times.

Graham also accepted $7,000 from billionaire banker Charles R. Schwab.

Ten days before Epstein’s 2019 arrest, Schwab’s brokerage firm wired $27.7 million on behalf of Epstein to a realtor in Morocco. Epstein was reportedly trying to buy a palace in the country, which notably does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell mere days after being apprehended.

The Federal Elections Commission (FEC) flagged the donations from Schwarzman and Schwab as potentially excessive in an Aug. 17 letter. The current annual contribution limit from an individual to a candidate is $3,500. The letter requests more information about the donations.

Graham’s campaign has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, another Epstein associate. A Trafalgar Group poll from last week shows Graham narrowly leading Andrews by three points.