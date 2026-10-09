Greg Cunningham ad omits required military disclaimer

Republican Greg Cunningham failed to include a required Department of Defense disclaimer in his new campaign ad.

Cunningham, a former Marine and Albuquerque police officer, is challenging Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez in New Mexico’s 2nd District.

A 2008 federal directive requires all military veterans running for office to include a prominent disclaimer stating that campaign materials featuring images of themselves in uniform do not imply a military endorsement.

Cunningham’s ad, titled “Barbershop,” features Cunningham’s official Marine portrait but has no such disclaimer.

The same image appears on Cunningham’s campaign website without a disclaimer.

This is not the first time the barbershop ad has come under scrutiny. The Washington Examiner reported on Sept. 25 that a man featured in the ad, who Cunningham claims to have known for 30 years, pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking charges in 2001. He was arrested again in 2005 for violating his probation.

This is also not the first time Cunningham has been scrutinized about how he represents his military service. He admitted to the New Mexico Political Report last year that he listed an Arizona property as his primary residence in order to access a Veterans Administration-backed loan, despite saying that his Albuquerque home has always been his primary residence. The Arizona residence is now a rental property.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has identified the contest in NM-02 as one of the most competitive House races of 2026.

A Cunningham campaign spokesperson did not respond to questions for this story.