Honeycutt took $3,500 from ex-lawmaker convicted of bribery

Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt accepted a campaign donation from an ex-convict who was embroiled in a vote-buying scheme.

Honeycutt is running for Congress in South Carolina’s 1st District. She will face Democratic Navy officer Nancy Lacore in the general election.

Honeycutt’s campaign received a $3,500 donation from former state Rep. Thomas Limehouse in June. This is the maximum amount an individual can give to a congressional campaign under federal law.

In 1990, Limehouse accepted a $2,000 bribe in exchange for backing a bill that would legalize betting on horse and dog racing. He didn’t know the bribe was a part of an undercover FBI investigation into vote-buying in South Carolina. The investigation was code-named “Operation Lost Trust.”

Limehouse was hit with a three-count indictment that included federal bribery charges. He was also accused of witness tampering. A videotape was later released in which he quipped that he would accept “a couple of suits and five or six shirts” in exchange for supporting the bill.

Limehouse pleaded guilty and received a 20-month prison sentence in September 1991.

Honeycutt’s association with Limehouse risks undermining her campaign pledge to bring ethical leadership to Congress.

“Jenny is running for Congress because she believes the Lowcountry deserves leadership rooted in integrity, principle, and a genuine commitment to serve,” her campaign website says.

Recent polling shows Honeycutt narrowly leading the race in South Carolina’s 1st District, with many voters still undecided.