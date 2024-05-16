search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz celebrated a police funding initiative that her caucus now wants to eliminate.

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Share
Rep. Monica de la Cruz, R-Texas, greets supporters as she campaigns in the U.S. Congressional TX-15 district race at a polling place at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

To mark National Police Week, House Republicans are introducing a series of bills designed to illustrate their pro-law enforcement bona fides. But a review of a proposed budget shows that several Republicans would actually support defunding local police departments.

The Republican Study Committee released their Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal in March. The budget would slash the Community Oriented Policing Service (COPS) program, which provides federal funds to help with police department expenses like salaries, court programs, officer recruitment, and juvenile justice initiatives.

“Conservatives support our men and women in blue but should question whether the government should involve itself in state and local law enforcement, even if it is only a matter of funding,” the budget states.

The Republican Study Committee is a conservative caucus within the House of Representatives that has existed since 1973. Every year, they put forth a budget that usually proposes sweeping and draconian cuts in federal spending.

Twelve members of the Republican Study Committee officially signed onto the proposed 2025 budget. Some Republicans have expressed hesitancy about the specifics of the budget. There has not yet been a floor vote to gauge support.

Several Republican Study Committee members have police departments in their districts that benefited from COPS funding. Rep. Kevin Kiley’s California district received $500,000, Rep. Zach Nunn’s Iowa district received $375,000, Rep. Ryan Zinke’s Montana district received $350,000, Rep. Don Bacon’s district received $250,000, Rep. Richard Hudson’s North Carolina district received $193,000, and Rep. John James’ Michigan district received $125,000.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s New York district received $375,000. Rep. Brandon Williams’ New York district received more than $1.6 million.

Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz held an event in November 2023 to celebrate COPS investments in her district. She boasted about the event in a social media post and included photos of herself posing with law enforcement officers.

“Pleased to have announced the $1 million COPS Grant for Mission PD to hire eight new police officers,” De La Cruz wrote. “These new officers will keep the citizens of Mission and Hidalgo County safe.”

A spokesperson for De La Cruz did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Making cuts to the COPS program could undermine previous legislation that some Republican Study Committee members supported.

In 2021, Rep. Mike Garcia of California co-sponsored the Public Safety Enhancement Act which would have reauthorized the COPS program through 2026.

“In Los Angeles County and across California, we have seen firsthand what happens when we defund our police departments and reduce the consequences for committing crimes,” Garcia said in a press release at the time. “I am proud to co-sponsor this common sense legislation to get more police officers on our streets and increase public safety in our communities.”

Bacon, Stefanik, and Hudson also cosponsored the Public Safety Enhancement Act. The legislation did not receive a vote.

Last year, Bacon cosponsored the Ensuring Safer Schools Act, which would have authorized COPS funds to be used to hire school resource officers. Bacon, along with fellow Republican Study Committee member Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, also cosponsored the POWER Act 0f 2023, which would have allowed COPS funds to be spent on chemical screening technology.

Neither bill received a vote.

In a May 15 press conference, Speaker Mike Johnson was asked about cuts to the COPS program in the Republican Study Committee budget. He claimed he has not looked at the specifics of the proposal.

Johnson was chairman of the Republican Study Committee from 2019 to 2021. In 2019, the committee proposed making similar cuts to the COPS program.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

Republican Eric Hovde’s company owned nursing home plagued by mismanagement and neglect

Republican Eric Hovde’s company owned nursing home plagued by mismanagement and neglect

By Jesse Valentine - May 17, 2024
Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - May 17, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Republican Eric Hovde’s company owned nursing home plagued by mismanagement and neglect

Republican Eric Hovde’s company owned nursing home plagued by mismanagement and neglect

By Jesse Valentine - May 17, 2024
Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - May 17, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - May 15, 2024
Ted Cruz’s wildfire relief reversal sparks accusations of hypocrisy

Ted Cruz’s wildfire relief reversal sparks accusations of hypocrisy

By Jesse Valentine - May 10, 2024
SC governor to sign bill banning hormone therapy for transgender youth into law

SC governor to sign bill banning hormone therapy for transgender youth into law

By Skylar Laird, South Carolina Daily Gazette - May 09, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Republican Eric Hovde’s company owned nursing home plagued by mismanagement and neglect

Republican Eric Hovde’s company owned nursing home plagued by mismanagement and neglect

By Jesse Valentine - May 17, 2024
Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - May 17, 2024
On the one-year anniversary of NC’s 12-week abortion ban, women ready for November

On the one-year anniversary of NC’s 12-week abortion ban, women ready for November

By Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline - May 17, 2024
Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - May 15, 2024