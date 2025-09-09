search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks balks at concerns of mobile home residents

Mobile home owners in Johnson County have been struggling with higher rents and fewer services.

By Jesse Valentine - September 09, 2025
Share
Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a press conference at the Johnson County Courthouse in Iowa City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

With housing costs climbing and interest rates still high, more Americans are turning to mobile homes as an affordable alternative. But there’s a catch: many mobile home parks are owned by private equity firms that hike rents and neglect maintenance with little oversight.

Last June, when mobile home residents in Johnson County, IA urged lawmakers to support federal legislation cracking down on these practices, Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks effectively told them to pound sand.

“It sounds like this is a local issue that is impacting people, so I’m sure that our state legislators and senators are working on that,” MIller-Meeks told Iowa News Now. “But on a federal level, let’s look at legislation before we comment on a hypothetical. So, I’d like to see what it is, what it does, and what are the intended consequences, but more importantly, what are the unintended consequences? Could the unintended consequence be that you make housing less affordable and less available?”

Miller-Meeks’ response had two flaws: the issue isn’t purely local, and she had supported legislation that makes housing less affordable.

Most properties referred to as “mobile homes” today are actually manufactured homes, meaning they were built after 1976 and adhere to HUD construction standards. Residents typically own their home but pay rent for the land it sits on.

Private equity firms have been snapping up this land in recent years, drawn to the profits that can be made from steadily raising rents. Housing advocates say government-backed mortgage lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have contributed to this trend by giving investors loans with few conditions.

In Johnson County and other parts of Iowa, many mobile home parks have been bought up by Havenpark Communities, a private equity firm based in Utah. Residents in these parks have seen their rents soar by as much as 70% as services like snow removal, tree trimming, and even clean drinking water have diminished.

“When you go to run bath water and it’s brown, you don’t want to get into it, and ice cubes have been yellow,” Linda Hickson, a resident of the Lake Ridge Estates in Iowa City, told Iowa Public Radio

There actually was a bill in the state house in 2022 to limit rent increases in mobile home parks, as Miller-Meeks suggested, but it died amid intense lobbying from the Iowa Manufactured Housing Association.

More broadly, Iowa has seen some of the steepest rent increases in the country. In 2023 alone, average rents in the state rose by 2.6%.

That same year, Miller-Meeks backed the Republican-led Limit, Save, Grow Act, which aimed to roll back federal spending to 2022 levels and threatened funding for government programs that provide rental assistance. The bill did not pass—but if it did, more than 5,000 Iowans would’ve likely faced higher rents.

In September 2023, she supported another Republican spending bill that would’ve imperiled rental assistance for 850,000 low-income households across the country. 

Miller-Meeks is seeking a fourth term in Congress next year. Democratic State Rep. Christina Bohannan, who grew up in a mobile home, is challenging Miller-Meeks and has made housing affordability a centerpiece of her campaign.

“Mariannette Miller-Meeks has had three terms in Congress – three chances to do right by the people of Iowa,” Bohannan said in June when she launched her campaign. “Instead, she has taken over $4 million from corporate special interests and done nothing but vote their way.”

Bohannan previously challenged Miller-Meeks in 2024. She lost by fewer than 800 votes.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

By Jesse Valentine - August 20, 2025
Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 11, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

By Jesse Valentine - August 20, 2025
Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 11, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

By Jesse Valentine - August 11, 2025
Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2025
Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2025
AJ News
Latest
NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

By Jesse Valentine - September 06, 2025
FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

By Jesse Valentine - September 02, 2025
In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

By Bonnie Fuller - September 02, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

By Jesse Valentine - August 20, 2025
Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
‘Texas law forced me to choose: Watch my baby die or flee my home for abortions’

‘Texas law forced me to choose: Watch my baby die or flee my home for abortions’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 13, 2025
Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 11, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

By Jesse Valentine - August 11, 2025
Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump cheats at golf… and politics

NEWSLETTER: Trump cheats at golf… and politics

By Jesse Valentine - August 04, 2025
Senate Democrats push to ban corporate PAC money

Senate Democrats push to ban corporate PAC money

By Jesse Valentine - August 01, 2025
Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2025
GOP considers map manipulation to keep majority

GOP considers map manipulation to keep majority

By Jesse Valentine - July 30, 2025
Anti-abortion extremists eye Pennsylvania governor’s mansion

Anti-abortion extremists eye Pennsylvania governor’s mansion

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2025
NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

By Jesse Valentine - July 28, 2025
Roy Cooper will likely face election denier Michael Whately in 2026 Senate race

Roy Cooper will likely face election denier Michael Whately in 2026 Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - July 24, 2025
Texas Medical Student: ‘Why I’ll be terrified to practice in Texas as an OB-GYN’

Texas Medical Student: ‘Why I’ll be terrified to practice in Texas as an OB-GYN’

By Bonnie Fuller - July 23, 2025
Earle-Sears backed offshore drilling plan that risked 46,000 Virginia jobs

Earle-Sears backed offshore drilling plan that risked 46,000 Virginia jobs

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump’s war on Sesame Street

NEWSLETTER: Trump’s war on Sesame Street

By Jesse Valentine - July 18, 2025
Whitehouse urges his colleagues to get serious about climate change for the 300th time

Whitehouse urges his colleagues to get serious about climate change for the 300th time

By Jesse Valentine - July 17, 2025
Mike Rogers says GOP law eliminates Social Security taxes. It doesn’t.

Mike Rogers says GOP law eliminates Social Security taxes. It doesn’t.

By Jesse Valentine - July 17, 2025
‘Defies common sense’: local papers torch GOP’s Medicaid, SNAP cuts

‘Defies common sense’: local papers torch GOP’s Medicaid, SNAP cuts

By Jesse Valentine - July 15, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Let’s talk about Jeffrey Epstein

NEWSLETTER: Let’s talk about Jeffrey Epstein

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2025
Senate Democrats introduce bill to block ICE agents from wearing masks

Senate Democrats introduce bill to block ICE agents from wearing masks

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2025
Stark contrast between Spanberger, Earle-Sears when it comes to Virginians’ reproductive freedom

Stark contrast between Spanberger, Earle-Sears when it comes to Virginians’ reproductive freedom

By Bonnie Fuller - July 09, 2025
Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .