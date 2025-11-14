search
Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

More than 60% of Arizonans voted to enshrine a abortion rights into their state constitution.

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Karrin Taylor Robson
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, left, celebrates with republican Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson at a campaign party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Karrin Taylor Robson, a Republican candidate for Arizona governor, scrubbed a reference to an anti-abortion group from her campaign website.

Robson ran unsuccessfully for governor in the 2022 Republican primary. At that time, the bio on her website touted her financial support of Maggie’s Place, a Catholic nonprofit that discourages unhoused pregnant women from seeking abortions.

“Karrin is a longtime conservative activist and supporter, working for Republican organizations as a donor, fundraiser, and activist,” the page said. “She also proudly donated to Maggie’s Place, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting pregnant women in need.”

Her new website bio has nearly identical language to the 2022 version, but with the reference to Maggie’s Place removed.

No other part of Robson’s website references abortion either, which is odd given her record of opposing reproductive rights.

“I’ve been proudly pro-life my whole life,” Robson wrote on X in 2022. “I’ve supported pro-life leaders and I am proud to stand with the unborn.”

Robson says she supports abortion exceptions for victims of rape or incest. But in June 2022, when KTAR host Barry Markson asked how she would handle a hypothetical case in which a 14-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by her stepfather, Robson implied such exceptions might be unnecessary, arguing that it’s “extremely rare” for pregnancies to result from rape.

“I believe that life begins at conception and, quite frankly, the instance of pregnancies occurring in violent situations are extremely rare,” Robson said. “In fact, it’s estimated that in less than 2% of those situations did pregnancy occur. I would go back to making sure that every woman, regardless of their age or circumstance, knows that there are non-violent choices available to them.”

There is no scientific evidence to support Robson’s claim.

Robson is not the first Arizona Republican to try to obscure their anti-choice record. In 2022, U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters scrubbed anti-abortion language from his campaign website, as did Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake.

Last year, 61% of Arizona voters supported a proposition establishing a right to an abortion in the state constitution.

If Robson secures the Republican nomination, her likely opponent is incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, whose campaign website highlights her work to protect abortion access.

“Fulfilling her promise to protect Arizonans’ health care, in 2024 Katie repealed Arizona’s 1864 total abortion ban, made birth control available over the counter, and protected women and doctors from prosecution,” the site says.

Robson has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Jesse Valentine
