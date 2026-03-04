Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

Two new studies suggest that New York Rep. Mike Lawler supported President Donald Trump’s agenda 100% of the time last year, a record that could undermine his claims of bipartisanship.

The studies are from CAP Action, a progressive think tank, and VoteHub, a nonpartisan media company that analyzes polling. Both looked at how lawmakers voted on bills in 2025 on which the White House had expressed a clear opinion.

Lawler’s perfect score includes supporting controversial legislation, such as the Rescissions Act, which cut federal funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting, and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which is projected to kick 7.8 million people off Medicaid by 2034.

Lawler frequently claims to be a moderate. He represents New York’s 17th District, which has supported both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates in recent years. Lawler’s campaign website says his success in the region is a “testament to his bipartisan, pragmatic approach to governing.”

More recently, Lawler criticized former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, telling C-SPAN that she accomplished so little in Congress because of her “inability to work across party lines.” The CAP Action and VoteHub studies, however, found that Greene supported Trump and the GOP’s agenda less often than Lawler did.

A separate analysis from VoteView determined that Lawler voted with his party 81% of the time between 2023 and the end of 2024. Since 2025, that figure has risen to 92%, suggesting that Lawler has become more partisan since Trump returned to power.

Lawler is running for a third term this year. Democrats have identified him as one of the more vulnerable House Republicans facing reelection.