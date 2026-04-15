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Jackson takes credit for Georgia abortion ban, backs even stricter limits

Women have died in Georgia because of its strict abortion laws.

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2026
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Rick Jackson
Republican Rick Jackson speaks to reporters after qualifying to run for governor, Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Rick Jackson, a billionaire running for Georgia governor, took credit for the state’s abortion ban and said he would support even stricter prohibitions on the procedure.

Jackson made these remarks at a March 21 meet-and-greet in Martinez. He was responding to a voter who asked whether he would support a “total abortion ban.”

“What we have in place, I’m not going to change it,” Jackson said. “If anybody wants to do that, I would absolutely confirm it.”

Abortion in Georgia is currently banned after 6 weeks’ gestation, before many women know they are pregnant. Exceptions exist for rape, incest, and medical emergencies, but advocates say proving these circumstances can be onerous and difficult. In 2022, two women died because the ban prevented them from receiving life-saving care for pregnancy complications.

In March, a Georgia woman was charged with murder when she terminated a pregnancy past the 6-week mark by taking abortion medication she purchased online. The case is ongoing.

Jackson, who is a prolific political donor, boasted in the same remarks that he helped shepherd the 6-week ban into law.

“I think we’ve made really good progress on this issue with the 6-weeks,” Jackson said. “I’m real pleased that I was a part of that behind the scenes.”

Polling suggests that Jackson may be out of step with most Georgians. A 2025 Change Research survey found that 61% of voters in the state believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Nearly 70% said they would support a law protecting access to abortion care and birth control.

Jackson is competing in a Republican primary against Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Democratic candidates include former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

A primary election is scheduled for May 19.

Jesse Valentine
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