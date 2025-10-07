search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Jason Miyares advanced an extreme anti-abortion agenda as Virginia attorney general

Miyares pointed to Western European nations with 8-week abortion bans as a model for the U.S.

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2025
Share
Jason Miyares
FILE - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks during an interview at the Office of the Attorney General in Richmond, Va., May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, file)

When Jason Miyares was elected Virginia attorney general in 2021, Roe v. Wade was still the law of the land. Now, as he seeks reelection in a post-Roe world, his anti-choice record poses a new threat to reproductive freedom.

Miyares could have the final say in Virginia on how federal rules are enforced and public funds are spent, just as the Trump administration eyes banning abortion drugs and defunding health care nonprofits.

Virginia is the last Southern state without onerous restrictions on reproductive care.

“This November, Virginians will make a choice that will determine whether our families, our daughters, and generations to come can control our own bodies, or whether far-right politicians like Jason Miyares will control them for us,” wrote author Tara Gibson.

Miyares’ opposition to abortion predates his time in elected office. In 2012, he was a campaign strategist for Republican Rep. Scott Rigell, who co-sponsored a fetal personhood bill. Miyares publicly criticized Rigell’s Democratic opponent for making abortion rights an issue in the race.

Miyares was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2015. During his tenure, he twice voted to block state funding for health care providers that offer abortion services, including Planned Parenthood, where abortions make up only about 3% of all care provided. He also opposed the expansion of a state program that helps low-income earners afford contraception.

Miyares’ most notable anti-abortion vote was against the 2020 Reproductive Health Protection Act, which eliminated medically unnecessary restrictions on receiving abortion care. Prior to the law, women seeking abortions in Virginia were required to undergo an invasive vaginal ultrasound. Planned Parenthood called the ultrasounds an “appalling and offensive government overreach.”

As attorney general, Miyares aligned himself with so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” that still perform these unnecessary ultrasounds. Crisis pregnancy centers are anti-abortion groups that masquerade as health care providers. In 2022 and 2023, he co-signed letters with other Republican attorneys general threatening to sue Google and Yelp if they suppressed these centers in search results.

“Crisis pregnancy centers provide compassion and support to women in a time of need, at little to no cost,” Miyares said. “They are private charities that have bore the brunt of political attacks from politicians and corporations who disagree with their mission.”

Miyares claimed these attacks were “discriminatory.”

Around the same time, Miyares, not surprisingly, lauded the overturning of Roe v. Wade, framing the Supreme Court decision as a victory for states’ rights.

“Today the Supreme Court ruled that the issue of abortion should not be decided by unelected federal judges, but by the people of the States through their elected representatives,” Miyares wrote on Facebook. “Good and reasonable people can disagree on this issue but now Virginians, not federal judges, can decide its future.”

Despite this proclamation, Miyares has since pushed abortion restrictions that polling suggests most Virginians don’t want. He backed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban and said America should look to Western European countries that ban abortion as early as eight weeks for guidance.

“People are always surprised when I point out that Europe has much more restrictive abortion policies than America, and most Western European countries are abortions banned after about 8 to 10 weeks or there are severe restrictions,” Miyares said in a 2022 talk radio interview. “The media never talks about that, but Europe has a much more restrictive. And my hunch is Europe got to that point because they worked it out through the democratic system and not having unelected judges deciding it.”

Miyares later refused to join other attorneys general in challenging a proposed ban on mifepristone, the most commonly used abortion medication.

Miyares’ current campaign website makes no reference to his anti-abortion record. It is a tacit acknowledgment that the issue is a political vulnerability for him in a state where 62% of adults support abortion access, according to a Virginia Commonwealth University poll.

“Miyares knows his anti-abortion stance is unpopular,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Virginia. “He is not interested in hearing out his constituents or honoring their wishes.”

Miyares’ Democratic opponent is Del. Jay Jones, who lists protecting abortion rights as his top priority.

“Virginia is the last state in the South to preserve the right of women to make their own health care decisions,” Jones’ website says. “I’ll fight to keep it that way.”

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

By Jesse Valentine - October 10, 2025
Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2025
Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

By Jesse Valentine - October 10, 2025
Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2025
Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2025
Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

By Bonnie Fuller - September 25, 2025
Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2025
Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

By Jesse Valentine - October 10, 2025
Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2025
NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

By Jesse Valentine - October 06, 2025
Texas wanted to force her US Marine vet husband to watch their baby die—it would have been worse than war

Texas wanted to force her US Marine vet husband to watch their baby die—it would have been worse than war

By Bonnie Fuller - October 02, 2025
Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2025
Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

By Bonnie Fuller - September 25, 2025
Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2025
Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2025
NEWSLETTER: wake up

NEWSLETTER: wake up

By Jesse Valentine - September 19, 2025
House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

By Jesse Valentine - September 12, 2025
Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

By Bonnie Fuller - September 12, 2025
Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

By Bonnie Fuller - September 10, 2025
Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2025
Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks balks at concerns of mobile home residents

Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks balks at concerns of mobile home residents

By Jesse Valentine - September 09, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

By Jesse Valentine - September 06, 2025
FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

By Jesse Valentine - September 02, 2025
In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

By Bonnie Fuller - September 02, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

By Jesse Valentine - August 20, 2025
Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
‘Texas law forced me to choose: Watch my baby die or flee my home for abortions’

‘Texas law forced me to choose: Watch my baby die or flee my home for abortions’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 13, 2025
Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 11, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

By Jesse Valentine - August 11, 2025
Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump cheats at golf… and politics

NEWSLETTER: Trump cheats at golf… and politics

By Jesse Valentine - August 04, 2025
Senate Democrats push to ban corporate PAC money

Senate Democrats push to ban corporate PAC money

By Jesse Valentine - August 01, 2025
Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2025
GOP considers map manipulation to keep majority

GOP considers map manipulation to keep majority

By Jesse Valentine - July 30, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .