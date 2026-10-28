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Jeanine Driscoll dismisses voters’ concerns about gas prices

Driscoll supports the war in Iran.

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2026
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Jeanine Driscoll and Mike Johnson
SOURCE: Facebook

Republican Jeanine Driscoll has repeatedly dismissed concerns about rising gas prices.

Fuel prices have spiked considerably since President Donald Trump invaded Iran in February. A new AP-NORC poll found that more than 60% of voters want the next Congress to prioritize ending the conflict and lowering costs.

“I have to tell you, when I’m out on the campaign trail, people really are not complaining that much about the price of gas,” Driscoll claimed in an Oct. 10 Newsmax interview.

She told a candidate forum two days earlier that she still supported the Iran conflict despite its effect on gas prices.

“I don’t like high gas prices,” Driscoll said. “I fill up my car halfway now because I’m hoping the next day it’s going to be cheaper. So, I find myself at the gas station a lot, but I support the president’s actions in Iran.”

These comments put Driscoll out of step with most voters as well as some members of her own party. Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson and Ohio Sen. Jon Husted, both of whom are running in competitive races this year, have called for a quick end to the war.

Driscoll is challenging Democratic Rep. Laura Gillen in New York’s 4th congressional district. Trump has endorsed Driscoll’s campaign.

Jesse Valentine
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