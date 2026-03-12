search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Jeff Van Drew hired consultant tied to 2013 Bridgegate scandal

Van Drew Drew serves on the House subcommittee tasked with investigating political corruption and malfeasance.

By Jesse Valentine - March 12, 2026
Share
Jeff Van Drew
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ., speaking during the second day of the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew hired a campaign consultant linked to the 2013 Bridgegate scandal that nearly sent two people to prison.

Van Drew represents New Jersey’s 2nd District, which includes Atlantic City and portions of Toms River. He is running for a fifth term this year.

New campaign finance disclosures show that Van Drew’s campaign made two payments of $5,000 each to Stepien Strategic Partners, a firm that advises candidates and lawmakers on public relations. The payments were made in October and December 2025.

The firm is owned by Bill Stepien, a longtime GOP operative who managed Donald Trump’s unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign. Stepien later spread debunked conspiracy theories claiming that the election was rigged against Trump, as did Van Drew.

Stepien was managing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s reelection campaign in September 2013 when two lanes of traffic were closed on a portion of the George Washington Bridge near Fort Lee, NJ. Stepien had previously served as Christie’s deputy chief of staff.

The lane closures created a massive traffic jam during the morning rush hour. The public was not notified ahead of time, and emergency vehicles, including ambulances, became stuck in the resulting gridlock. The Christie administration initially claimed that the closures were part of a “traffic study.”

But one month earlier, Bridget Anne Kelly, who replaced Stepien as Christie’s deputy chief of staff, sent an email that said, “Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.” The email’s recipient was David Wildstein, a Christie appointee to the Port Authority Board of Commissioners.

Federal prosecutors later alleged that the lane closures had been orchestrated by Kelly and other Christie staffers as part of vendetta against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, who had refused to endorse Christie’s reelection.

In December 2013, after the email was made public, Wildstein reportedly told Christie’s press secretary that he was aware of the lane closure scheme, as were Kelly and Stepien. Wildstein also insinuated that Kelly and Stepien had previously had a sexual relationship. Wildstein resigned that same month.

In January 2014, Christie fired Kelly over the incident and announced that he would no longer work with Stepien. He also denounced Stepien’s nomination to become chair of the New Jersey Republican Party.

In 2015, Kelly and another Christie staffer, Bill Baroni, were indicted for their involvement in the scheme and sentenced to prison time. The conviction was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which did not dispute Kelly’s or Baroni’s actions but determined the specific charges brought against them were not applicable.

Stepien also managed Baroni’s 2003 campaign for the New Jersey State Assembly.

Van Drew serves on the House Oversight Committee, which is tasked with investigating political corruption and malfeasance. His Democratic challenger for 2026 will be chosen in a June 2 primary.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2026
Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2026
Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

By Jesse Valentine - March 09, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2026
Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2026
Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

By Jesse Valentine - March 09, 2026
Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2026
Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

By - March 04, 2026
John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

By Jesse Valentine - March 02, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2026
Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2026
Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

By Jesse Valentine - March 09, 2026
Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2026
Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

By - March 04, 2026
John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

By Jesse Valentine - March 02, 2026
The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2026
Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

By Jesse Valentine - February 25, 2026
Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - February 23, 2026
Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

By Jesse Valentine - February 20, 2026
Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

By Jesse Valentine - February 18, 2026
New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2026
Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 11, 2026
Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2026
Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2026
‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

By - February 05, 2026
Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

By Jesse Valentine - February 04, 2026
Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - February 02, 2026
Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

By Bonnie Fuller - January 27, 2026
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

By Bonnie Fuller - January 21, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

By Bonnie Fuller - January 13, 2026
NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

By Jesse Valentine - January 12, 2026
Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

By Bonnie Fuller - January 06, 2026
Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

By Jesse Valentine - December 30, 2025
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

By Bonnie Fuller - December 11, 2025
Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

By Jesse Valentine - December 10, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .