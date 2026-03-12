Jeff Van Drew hired consultant tied to 2013 Bridgegate scandal

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew hired a campaign consultant linked to the 2013 Bridgegate scandal that nearly sent two people to prison.

Van Drew represents New Jersey’s 2nd District, which includes Atlantic City and portions of Toms River. He is running for a fifth term this year.

New campaign finance disclosures show that Van Drew’s campaign made two payments of $5,000 each to Stepien Strategic Partners, a firm that advises candidates and lawmakers on public relations. The payments were made in October and December 2025.

The firm is owned by Bill Stepien, a longtime GOP operative who managed Donald Trump’s unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign. Stepien later spread debunked conspiracy theories claiming that the election was rigged against Trump, as did Van Drew.

Stepien was managing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s reelection campaign in September 2013 when two lanes of traffic were closed on a portion of the George Washington Bridge near Fort Lee, NJ. Stepien had previously served as Christie’s deputy chief of staff.

The lane closures created a massive traffic jam during the morning rush hour. The public was not notified ahead of time, and emergency vehicles, including ambulances, became stuck in the resulting gridlock. The Christie administration initially claimed that the closures were part of a “traffic study.”

But one month earlier, Bridget Anne Kelly, who replaced Stepien as Christie’s deputy chief of staff, sent an email that said, “Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.” The email’s recipient was David Wildstein, a Christie appointee to the Port Authority Board of Commissioners.

Federal prosecutors later alleged that the lane closures had been orchestrated by Kelly and other Christie staffers as part of vendetta against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, who had refused to endorse Christie’s reelection.

In December 2013, after the email was made public, Wildstein reportedly told Christie’s press secretary that he was aware of the lane closure scheme, as were Kelly and Stepien. Wildstein also insinuated that Kelly and Stepien had previously had a sexual relationship. Wildstein resigned that same month.

In January 2014, Christie fired Kelly over the incident and announced that he would no longer work with Stepien. He also denounced Stepien’s nomination to become chair of the New Jersey Republican Party.

In 2015, Kelly and another Christie staffer, Bill Baroni, were indicted for their involvement in the scheme and sentenced to prison time. The conviction was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which did not dispute Kelly’s or Baroni’s actions but determined the specific charges brought against them were not applicable.

Stepien also managed Baroni’s 2003 campaign for the New Jersey State Assembly.

Van Drew serves on the House Oversight Committee, which is tasked with investigating political corruption and malfeasance. His Democratic challenger for 2026 will be chosen in a June 2 primary.