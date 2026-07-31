Jim Desmond campaigned with mayor who linked mask mandates to segregation

Republican Jim Desmond is campaigning for Congress with a controversial mayor who compared COVID mask mandates to racial segregation and suggested pedophiles were part of the LGBTQ community.

Desmond thanked Temecula Mayor Jessica Alexander in a July 12 Facebook post for attending a door-knocking event in support of his candidacy, adding, “Your leadership and commitment to our community mean so much.”

In 2021, when Alexander was serving on the Temecula City Council, she compared her refusal to wear a face mask to protect against COVID to Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on a bus.

“[Parks] finally took a stand and moved to the front,” Alexander said at a town council meeting. “I’m getting pushed to the back of the bus. I’m telling you, I feel like I’m getting pushed to the back of the bus!”

The remarks went viral and sparked outrage. Alexander defended her statement even as her constituents expressed anger and called for her resignation.

Two years later, Alexander caused another stir during a council meeting when she responded angrily to a ceremonial proclamation recognizing June as GBTQ pride month.

“We will eventually see MAPS [Minor Attracted Persons] be recognized under this flag,” she said, referring to the rainbow colors of the LGBTQ pride flag. She then claimed the plus sign in LGBTQ+ could include pedophiles and people who commit bestiality.

Temecula residents do not elect their mayors. Instead, city council members elect one of their fellow members to fill the role for a one-year term. Alexander’s term ends Jan. 1, 2027.

Desmond is running for the open seat in the state’s 48th District. His Democratic opponent is San Diego City Council member Marni von Wilpert.