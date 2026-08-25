John James has received millions from the DeVos family

John James, the Republican candidate for Michigan governor, has received nearly $9 million from the far-right DeVos family over the course of his political career.

Richard DeVos, the family’s patriarch, made billions as the co-founder of Amway and has given large sums to Republican candidates in Michigan and across the country. His daughter-in-law, Betsy DeVos, served as Secretary of Education in President Donald Trump’s first term.

James’ current campaign has taken in $141,225 from 11 different members of the DeVos family. This includes $16,650 from Betsy and another $16,650 from her husband, Dick, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2006.

The family also gave a $6 million contribution to Mission Michigan, a super PAC supporting James’ campaign.

James ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and 2020. He was elected to Congress in 2022 and reelected in 2024. In total, the DeVos family gave $1.9 million to these campaigns or outside groups supporting them.

James has generally supported the DeVos family’s push to defund public education in favor of charter and religious schools. In 2023, he co-sponsored the Empower Charter School Educators to Lead Act, which would have allowed states to use federal charter school funds to plan and open new charter schools. The legislation never received a floor vote.

In 2018, James attempted to downplay his ties to Betsy DeVos specifically, claiming that she had not contributed to his U.S. Senate bid and that he was not interested in her support. It was later revealed that James hired Betsy’s niece to work on his campaign.

Members of the DeVos family held a fundraiser for James’ current campaign at their home on July 17. Tickets ranged from $1,000 to $8,325.

James will face Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the general election. Trump has endorsed James’ campaign.